Synergy One Lending, Inc. Welcomes Rob Shockley!

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending, Inc. is thrilled to announce the hiring of top mortgage executive Rob Shockley as EVP, General Counsel. Rob's 30 + year career has been notable as both a successful practicing attorney and in multiple leadership positions in the mortgage industry, most recently as SVP, Production at Academy Mortgage. Rob will wear a number of hats at Synergy One including General Counsel and as a member of Synergy One's Executive Management Team.

When asked what drove his decision, Shockley shared "I've previously worked with several Synergy executives and I could not be more strategically aligned with the mission and vision upon which Synergy was founded." Synergy's President, Aaron Nemec, added, "I've known Rob for over 30 years and he brings a wealth of experience in multiple areas and roles and he excels at all of them. He is not only an accomplished legal strategist but a proven production leader as well. We became better as a company the day Rob joined us!"

