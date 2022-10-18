Ask the Expert
Essity's subsidiary Vinda publish the interim report for the third quarter 2022

Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's subsidiary Vinda International Holdings Ltd, today published the interim report for the third quarter 2022.  Link to the full report: http://www.vinda.com/upload/files/20221018/0802r68l20.pdf 

Essity is the majority shareholder of Vinda and owns 52% of the company. Vinda is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Essity consolidates Vinda and in 2021 Vinda's net sales accounted for approximately 17% of Essity's net sales.

Essity's Interim Report for the third quarter 2022 will be published on October 27, 2022, at approximately 07:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com 
Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3649627/1640017.pdf

Essityâ€™s subsidiary Vinda publish the interim report for the third quarter 2022

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essitys-subsidiary-vinda-publish-the-interim-report-for-the-third-quarter-2022-301651661.html

SOURCE Essity

