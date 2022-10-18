Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown Hosts Launch Party for Upcoming Music Competition Show

Celebrities, influencers, cast, and press will gather at Hilton's newest location to celebrate the upcoming music competition series

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown is hosting a launch party for the upcoming music competition series called Project Supergroup, a first-of-its-kind show that implements a new and innovative "build a band" from scratch concept. The party will take place on the hotel's new rooftop deck this Thursday, October 20th.

Project Supergroup, hosted by Brandon Jenner and co-host Didi Benami, is set to premiere in November on MTV Live. Brandon and Didi will both attend the party, along with the 25 musical contestants and other cast members. Other celebrities and influencers in attendance will include Daniel Diamond, Nashville-based fashion designer, Kip Winger, Dave Mustaine, and many more along with famous DJ and model, Anatasia Bondarenko "DJ Ana Boo" who will be performing at the party. This is an invite-only event that will give the cast and celebrities the chance to interact with the press on its red carpet.

Other sponsors include Colgate Optic White, Verijet, Maggiano's Little Italy, PRS Guitars, Bulova/Citizen Fender, Roland, Gretsch, Zildjian, DW, Orange Amps, Remo and more. To find out more and stay on top of the show visit www.psg.show .

About Project SuperGroup:

Project Supergroup is the first music reality competition show that focuses on the musical talents of the contestants. It aims to give viewers an inside look into the real artistry of creating music. Leveraging highly successful mentors and judges, Supergroup will take viewers behind the scenes to witness magic in the making.

About Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown:

Located just steps from Fifth + Broadway, Nashville's newest dining and entertainment, Guests will experience a modern, authentically Nashville hotel with more than 32,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The largest Embassy Suites in the US, the Embassy Suites Nashville Downtown also offers signature amenities to guests such as free made-to-order breakfast and complimentary event reception, and unparalleled views of Nashville's skyline from The Overlook – the 30th floor rooftop pool, restaurant, bar and private event space. All of these just steps from Bridgestone Arena, the Country Music Hall of Fame, and Lower Broadway. Learn more about Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown at nashvilledowntown.embassysuites.com , and Facebook and Instagram .

