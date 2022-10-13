Lawyer Named to Represent Baseball Fan Who Caught Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run

DALLAS and PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of SLOVAK BARON EMPEY MURPHY and PINKNEY is proud to announce that David Baron is handling all inquiries regarding Aaron Judge's record-breaking No. 62 home run ball.

Baron is representing Cory Youmans, who caught the historic home run ball hit on October 4, 2022 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and his wife Bri Amaranthus.

Baron is a founding partner of SBEMP Attorneys (www.SBEMP.com), headquartered in Southern California with offices in New York City and New Jersey.

