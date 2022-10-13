Great Gatsby'-style estate in Dallas comes to market for first time in five decades, offers 12,000 square feet of sumptuous luxuries, including ballroom, music room, elevator

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An icon comes to market: Available for the first time in more than 50 years, 7037 Turtle Creek Boulevard, in the desirable Dallas suburb of University Park, is being represented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty for $14,600,000. At a generous .88 acres and in peaceful Volk Estates — with its winding streets, large lots and neighbors that include business and philanthropy leaders — this masterwork property is the definition of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

7037 Turtle Creek Boulevard in the tony Dallas suburb of University Park, represented by Jeanne Shelton and Doug Shelton of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty for $14,600,000 (PRNewsfoto/Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty) (PRNewswire)

The home was built in 1939 in the English Eclectic style and has since been preserved and expanded by noted Dallas architects Wilson Fuqua and Wilson McClure. It offers nearly 12,000 square feet of luxurious appointments, including hand-poured terrazzo floors, intricate hardwood floors, art niches, fireplaces with antique mantels and custom ironwork.

Gracious spaces are everywhere in this timeless home. Just two? A welcoming foyer with a sweeping staircase and a sizeable great room/ballroom with a large wet bar. The all-white gourmet kitchen with white-marble countertops and white-marble wall panels opens to a family room with a fireplace. The home also offers a music room, office, safe room, playroom, elevator, utility room with pet suite, game room with snack bar and six bedrooms, each with a private bath.

The second-floor primary suite is expansive and features a sitting area, two baths, two large closets and a private balcony, while an apartment over the three-car garage is ideal for guests.

The luxurious living continues outdoors. The grounds are an elegant paradise, enjoyed from two verandas — one with an alfresco fireplace — and featuring majestic trees, azalea bushes, hydrangea bushes and two artful fountains. The classical square swimming pool with an integrated spa is set in the grassy rear lawn and edged in limestone from Lueders, Texas.

On par with the great estates of Newport, Rhode Island, and the English countryside, 7037 Turtle Creek Boulevard is a rare opportunity to live in one of Dallas' most exclusive neighborhoods, in a private world of elegance and ease. It is represented by expert agents Jeanne Shelton and Doug Shelton for $14,600,000. More than 30 photos of it are available at briggsfreeman.com.

Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty is the leading luxury brokerage in North Texas. Founded in 1960, it specializes in the sale of luxury homes, high-rises, ranches, land and commercial properties and is part of the $204 billion Sotheby's International Realty network of 25,000 agents in 1,000 offices in 80-plus countries and territories.

