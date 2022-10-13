CCS Announces Innovative Partnership with Welldoc and ZeOmega Aimed at Helping People with Chronic Conditions Lead Healthier Lives while Reducing Healthcare Costs

Proprietary collaboration will advance a data-driven, personalized approach to chronic care management for individuals utilizing CCS's LivingConnected® Solution

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCS — leading provider of clinical solutions and home-delivered medical supplies for those living with chronic conditions — has announced a new technology partnership with Welldoc and ZeOmega to expand its established LivingConnected® solution. This new, proprietary approach to managing chronic conditions will help improve patient outcomes and reduce costs of care for employer groups and health plan customers by integrating clinical device and care utilization data.

The Welldoc digital health tool allows individuals to track device readings and access coaching, and the ZeOmega platform captures utilization patterns and claims data. With the combination of these digital health products powering the LivingConnected® program, certified CCS clinicians will now have real-time visibility into glycemic control to customize member engagement and guide necessary clinical interventions. Also, employers and health plans leveraging LivingConnected® will benefit from being able to better assess the health outcomes and the financial impact of CCS's holistic chronic care management approach.

To date, CCS's diabetes clinical care management solution, called LivingConnected® , has already positively impacted patient health — including 45% in cost savings for those engaged through one particular large employer group. LivingConnected® is an evidence-based clinical solution developed by CCS using millions of instances of device readings and encounter data to save time and eliminate the guesswork in diabetes management. The solution pairs smart biometric devices with 24/7 monitoring, coaching, advice, education, and support for individuals living with diabetes.

"The experience for those living with chronic diseases is fragmented, at best. At worst, it's negatively impacting the health outcomes and actual lives of patients. At CCS, we know we can do better for these individuals," said Marian Lowe, EVP and GM of Digital Health at CCS. "That's why we're excited to bring together connected device data and marry that to the member's healthcare utilization through this partnership. Only then can we truly do more to help maximize preventive care and minimize unnecessary use of costly emergency department visits and hospitalizations."

This partnership builds on CCS's commitment to help individuals living with chronic diseases get on therapy and stay on therapy. Most recently, CCS announced a new CCS Health division to formally expand and scale the education, monitoring, and coaching solutions they provide to health plans and employers.

"Welldoc is proud to be part of the LivingConnected® program from CCS in their quest to redefine the approach to chronic care management," said Keith Reynolds, Chief Operating Officer at Welldoc. "This one-of-a-kind collaboration between our three organizations will enable timely, data-driven patient interactions based on symptoms and behaviors — ultimately helping to personalize chronic care management and provide insights to drive optimal care, engagement, health outcomes, and cost reductions for individuals and specific member populations."

"Through this partnership with CCS and Welldoc, ZeOmega can surface real-time data around metabolic health to drive timely, appropriate interventions," said Dr. David Sand, Chief Medical Officer at ZeOmega. "Together, we are helping move the chronic care management industry from a retrospective to prospective mindset, improving both the value of care and, more importantly, the well-being of those living with chronic conditions."

To learn more about this proprietary partnership and CCS's LivingConnected® solution, please visit CCSMed.com .

About CCS

CCS is a leading provider of clinical solutions and home-delivered medical supplies for those living with chronic conditions, particularly diabetes. CCS supports 200,000+ people living with chronic conditions in the United States and delivers more than 1.2 million shipments of medical supplies directly to their homes each year. The company works specifically with health plans and employers to offer both technology and hands-on educational services to holistically support members living with diabetes. After serving individuals for more than 25 years, CCS has the experience, data, and relationships in place to create a new era of home-based, proactive chronic care management. Entities managed by Riva Ridge Capital LP are the primary shareholder of CCS. To learn more about CCS, please visit CCSMed.com ; LinkedIn ; and Twitter .

About Welldoc

Welldoc®, a digital health leader revolutionizing chronic care, is integrating personalized, real-time and actionable insights into the daily lives of individuals living with chronic conditions, enabling improved health and outcomes. Welldoc's comprehensive chronic care platform provides multi-condition support across diabetes, hypertension, heart failure and behavioral health. Welldoc's flagship product, BlueStar®, an FDA-cleared digital health solution, guides individuals through the complicated journey of living with diabetes by enabling them to self-manage their care while enhancing connections to their healthcare team. Welldoc partners with health plans, health systems and employers with the goal of extending care, improving health and reducing costs. For more information, visit www.welldoc.com .

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the ZeOmega Health Cloud experience superior workflow and proven results due to exceptional integration capabilities, unmatched clinical content and a powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients with personalized deployment and delivery models. By consistently exceeding customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for being proactive, reliable and dedicated to improving the health of the 39 million lives covered by its clients. ZeOmega was named Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions in 2022. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega is privately held and headquartered in Plano, Texas. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com .

