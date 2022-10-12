Chilco River Holdings to Launch New Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Business Strategy

Company actively evaluating new product lines, mergers, and acquisitions

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chilco River Holdings, Inc. ("Chilco River") (OTC: CRVH), a multifaceted consumer packaged goods ("CPG") holding company, announces a new business strategy focused on premium, high-growth products.

Chilco River is currently in discussions with synergistic CPG acquisition targets along with developing, manufacturing, and distributing its own exclusive product lines. Further updates will be forthcoming.

Chilco River also announces it will begin the process to become fully SEC reporting and subsequently applying for uplist to the OTCQB (Quotation Board), which is also known as The Venture Market. The OTCQB market includes higher standards of liquidity and attraction of new investment capital. Chilco River will continue to work in parallel with audits and uplist processes while executing its operational business plan.

Chief Executive Officer, Will Lovett, stated, "We're thrilled to begin executing our business plan and look forward to keeping shareholders updated on our progress."

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.:

