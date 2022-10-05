UMF Corporation Calls for Nominations for Fourth Annual National Guest Room Attendant Excellence Award

Recognition shines spotlight on housekeepers who go above and beyond to keep hotels clean and guests safe

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations are open for the fourth annual 2022 Guest Room Attendant (GRA) Excellence Award, sponsored by UMF Corporation. The award recognizes the invaluable contributions of GRAs – hotel housekeepers – who ensure safe guest and employee environments in hotels and lodges across the country. In an industry that is still feeling the pandemic's aftershocks, the GRA Excellence Award acknowledges the housekeeping heroes who have shown up day after day to clean and disinfect guest rooms and common areas. Nominations are open through Dec. 31, 2022.

"Hotels transformed their business models during the pandemic, first deploying infection prevention practices similar to those of an acute care hospital and now contending with a staffing crisis," said UMF CEO George Clarke. "Throughout all of this, GRAs have remained steadfast as the industry's heroes. They quickly learned new cleaning and disinfection processes, picked up extra shifts when pinch hitters were needed, and seamlessly managed increasing guest expectations. The National GRA Excellence Award acknowledges the hardworking hotel housekeepers who ensure the safety, satisfaction, and loyalty of guests and employees, alike."

According to a recent survey by the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA), almost all hotels are understaffed, 49% severely so. Almost 60% of respondents rank housekeeping as the most critical need. At the same time, travelers continue placing a premium on safe and sanitary environments and sustainable products, further increasing the pressure on hotel housekeepers.

"Cleanliness and infection prevention will always be paramount in hospitality," added Clarke. "We are privileged to celebrate the hotel workers on the frontlines who safely and effectively process guest rooms and public areas to ensure those standards are maintained. The 2022 GRA Excellence Award is an ideal way to honor the hotel housekeeper who deserves recognition."

Hotel general managers and housekeeping managers are encouraged to nominate dedicated staff for the award. The award recipient will receive an all-expenses paid trip for two, including airfare to a location of their choice within the 48 contiguous states. Nomination forms, available at https://bit.ly/3ffosf0, should be submitted by Dec. 31, 2022.

