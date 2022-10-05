Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Siri & Glimstad LLP: Law Firms join forces with the U.S. Army to protect first amendment and Religious Freedom Restoration Rights - Complaint filed!

Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 3, 2022, a complaint was filed in the San Angelo District Court against the United States Army alleging violations of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. In that complaint, on behalf of 10 Army soldiers, Plaintiffs allege that the United States Army has systemically denied religious accommodation requests to its mandatory COVID -19 vaccination policy, while simultaneously granting thousands of secular exemptions.  All Plaintiffs were found by a Chaplain in the Army to hold a sincere religious belief that was substantially burdened by the vaccine mandate.

To date, based on publicly available information, the Army has only granted 32 requests for religious accommodation – while issuing denials to close to 2,000, with over 8,000 awaiting final decision.

Plaintiffs are represented by attorneys Aaron Siri, Elizabeth A. Brehm, and Wendy Cox at Siri | Glimstad; Chris Wiest, Attorney at Law, PLLC; and Thomas Bruns, with Bruns, Connell, Vollmar & Armstrong, LLC.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siri--glimstad-llp-law-firms-join-forces-with-the-us-army-to-protect-first-amendment-and-religious-freedom-restoration-rights--complaint-filed-301641687.html

SOURCE Siri & Glimstad LLP

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.