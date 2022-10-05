Potomac Edison Hosts Tree Planting Events in October

FirstEnergy donating 650 trees as part of larger environmental initiative

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee volunteers from Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), will be planting 650 trees at planting events throughout the company's Maryland service area during the month of October.

Potomac Edison Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Members of Potomac Edison's Green Team – a group of employees who volunteer their time and talents to support a wide variety of environmental initiatives – will plant approximately 150 trees at Shafer Park in Boonsboro on October 6, 200 trees at Monocacy National Battlefield in Frederick on October 13 and 250 trees along Toms Creek in Emmitsburg on October 25. The Green Team also will plant 50 trees at the Claud E. Kitchens Outdoor School at Fairview, located in Clear Spring, in late October to replace trees lost due to a storm.

FirstEnergy is donating the trees for the plantings as part of a larger company initiative to plant 20,000 trees in 2022. Nearly 16,000 trees have already been planted at parks and nature reserves throughout FirstEnergy's six-state service territory so far this year. Tree plantings and giveaways support FirstEnergy's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, promote the responsible use of natural resources and further the advancement of sustainable practices.

"The positive environmental impact achieved through the fall tree plantings is an important part of our commitment to building a brighter and more sustainable future for the communities where we live and work," said Michele Dellinger, a forestry specialist with FirstEnergy who organized the events.

FirstEnergy's 10 Green Teams consist of employees from Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia. The groups plan to continue to partner with state park systems, watershed and recycling groups, garden clubs, schools and other environmentally focused organizations in the future to support FirstEnergy's commitment to building a brighter and more sustainable future.

For more information about FirstEnergy's commitment to environmental initiatives, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/environmental.

Potomac Edison serves about 275,000 customers in all or parts of Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery, and Washington counties in Maryland and 151,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's note: Photos of FirstEnergy Green Team members at tree planting events are available for download on Flickr.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.