LAZYDAYS SCHEDULES RELEASE OF THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: LAZY) will announce its third quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3, 2022. A conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

(PRNewsfoto/Lazydays) (PRNewswire)

Given recent changes in executive leadership, the Company will be suspending the practice of pre-releasing earnings that was adopted in response to uncertainty related to the pandemic.

How to Participate

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (888) 440-6203; conference ID 1488544. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit www.lazydays.com/investor-relations.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

News Contact:

+1 (813) 204-4099

investors@lazydays.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lazydays Holdings, Inc.