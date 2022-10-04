ANDREWS MEDICINE AND CELLTEX THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION JOIN FORCES TO BRING CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGIES TO ATHLETIC INJURIES

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James R. "Jim" Andrews, MD, Chairman and CEO of Andrews Medicine of Pensacola, Florida, and David G. Eller, Chairman and CEO of Celltex Therapeutics Corporation of Houston, Texas, announced today that together they will form a new biotechnology company to bridge the divide between stem cell research and the current treatment of athletic injuries. The jointly owned company will operate under the name of "Andrews Celltex Biologics".

The new company will undertake the operation of a Sports Injury Program that includes the Celltex-sponsored FDA developmental study associated with its Investigational New Drug (IND) for the use of Celltex-produced autologous Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) in the treatment of orthopedic indications. Andrews Medicine will participate in this FDA observed IND research study and will be responsible for selection of participants and administration for this new study. The new venture promises to bring the best medical orthopedic practices of Andrews Medicine for treatment of sports injuries with best practices of Celltex for production of therapeutic quality autologous MSCs as a regenerative component of the treatment. Andrews Celltex Biologics will break new ground with this combined effort. The goal is an FDA approved Biologic License for this Celltex product.

Dr. Andrews said: "I have always known that stem cells, when properly handled, can add value to already effective treatments of inflammatory conditions caused by injury or disease. I am delighted that the FDA has been working with Celltex for studying the safety and efficacy of this combination of Celltex-produced MSCs with traditional medical treatment of multiple sports injury indications. Our know-how and network of sports teams and physicians will add immediate value to our new joint company. I am convinced that Andrews Celltex Biologics will be a leader in this huge growth sector of health care coupled with regenerative medicine."

"Celltex is excited about the opportunity to join forces with one of the best orthopedic and sports medicine companies in the country," said David G. Eller, Chairman and CEO of Celltex. "It is a perfect match. Surgical treatments coupled with Celltex-produced regenerative MSCs will improve recovery time and remediation. This joint effort of the two leading companies in their field will bring cutting edge regenerative health care for sports injuries and beyond."

David Eller continued, "Over the past 11 years, Celltex has developed unique know-how and proprietary technology to produce, in its specially designed cGMP lab, millions of MSCs from a small extraction of a person's adipose tissue. The integrity and vibrancy of the MSCs are of therapeutic quality. Over one trillion MSCs have been produced by Celltex, in its cGMP lab, from individuals wanting their own stem cells reintroduced into their bodies by medical doctors to fight a variety of diseases, especially those caused by inflammatory conditions. Given the autologous nature of Celltex-produced stem cells, there have been no severe adverse events when these stem cells have been reintroduced into the individuals from whom the small, one-time adipose tissue sample had been extracted."

ABOUT ANDREWS MEDICINE OF PENSACOLA, FLORIDA

Andrews Medicine is an integrated healthcare platform built on five decades of research, innovation, and clinical expertise led by internationally recognized orthopaedic surgeon, Dr. James "Jim" Andrews. Widely known as the surgeon for elite athletes from around the world, Dr. Andrews is also a pioneering thought leader in the field of research, injury prevention, new surgical techniques, and practice management. Andrews Medicine brings this experience and expertise to healthcare systems, medical providers, sports organizations, and the communities they serve, ensuring that every patient has access to exceptional clinical care. Read more at: www.andrewsmedicine.com

ABOUT CELLTEX THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION

Founded in 2011, Celltex Therapeutics Corporation is a Houston, Texas-based biotechnology company that specializes in the manufacturing and cryopreservation of Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs). Celltex is a leading commercial provider of autologous MSCs for therapeutic use. The Company uses its proprietary technology to isolate, cryopreserve and culture billions of undifferentiated and genetically stable MSCs in its state-of-the-art current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP)-compliant laboratory. The Company is dedicated to pioneering technological breakthroughs in regenerative medicine. For more information see: www.celltexbank.com

