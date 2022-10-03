Celebrate a Day of Health and Wellness and Family Fun in San Diego with ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, October 8, 2022, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, Healthy Americas Foundation, and the Family Health Centers of San Diego will celebrate their 16th annual ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event in San Diego. The event includes free health screenings, COVID-19 tests and vaccines and boosters, cooking demonstrations, health and wellness activities for the whole family, and referrals to community health services. Walkaround Elmo from Sesame Street® will be on hand to greet kids and families, while free Sesame Street in Communities resources are distributed. The 2022 event series is sponsored nationally by the Siemens Foundation.

"At Family Health Centers of San Diego, we know that health often starts at home. For 16 years now, we have partnered with the National Alliance for Hispanic Health to present ¡Vive tu vida! to San Diego's communities. This event brings participants back year after year. They have fun while learning about the importance of healthy lifestyles and enjoy meeting people from organizations who provide resources in their neighborhoods," said Fran Butler-Cohen, CEO of the Family Health Centers of San Diego.

"Reducing health disparities requires a multi-faceted approach, including continuous preventative care and early detection. We're honored to provide our CLINITEST® Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test to the local health fair participants as part of this effort," said Dave Pacitti, President, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.; Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers; and member of the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors. "We're committed to advancing health equity by promoting primary healthcare, diagnostic screening, workforce training for the healthcare sector, and capital loan support for community clinics, and thrilled to support ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in San Diego," concluded David Etzwiler, CEO of Siemens Foundation.

"It is especially important that communities have access to health screenings, given the millions of important screenings that were missed or delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic." said Dr. Jane Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group. "We also celebrate the 16th year of ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in San Diego with the Family Health Centers of San Diego as well all the efforts to support individuals and families have the best health possible."

What: ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event featuring:

Free Health Screenings: HIV/STI, COVID-19 vaccines and tests, and more

Fitness: Tumbling lessons

Healthy snacks: produce giveaway and nutrition education

Family fun: Live music, raffles and much more!

Where: Memorial Park, 2975 Ocean View Blvd, San Diego, CA 92113

When: Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 10:00am to 2:00pm

Cost: FREE!

To find a ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event in your city, please visit www.healthyamericas.org/get-up-get-moving.

