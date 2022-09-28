U.S. Customs Border & Protection Agency Selects Orange Photonics LightLab 3 for Portable Cannabis Analyzer Solicitation

NEW LONDON, N.H., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US Customs Border & Protection Agency has evaluated and selected the LightLab 3 Cannabis Analyzer from Orange Photonics as its field-deployable cannabis testing solution.

LightLab is built to analyze cannabinoids which translates into affordability and impressive analytical capabilities.

"Previous to this award, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Laboratories and Scientific Services conducted a multi-phase assessment of LightLab 3 Cannabis Analyzer," says Orange Photonics' President, Stephanie McArdle. "Unlike general purpose, laboratory-based HPLCs, LightLab is built to analyze cannabinoids which translates into a simplified workflow, affordability, and impressive analytical capabilities."

LightLab 3 Cannabis Analyzer is a field-deployable, liquid chromatography-based cannabis analyzer that offers rapid analysis of cannabis plants and products with accuracy proven through both proficiency testing and court admissibility. LightLab 3 measures nineteen cannabinoids, including D9THC and its derivatives, in over twenty sample formats including live and dried plant, concentrates, and infused products. Results include both quantitative and presumptive information and can be shared directly from LightLab as an indelible Certificate of Analysis via QR codes.

LightLab 3 Cannabis analyzer has been subjected to multiple third-party proficiency tests and laboratory comparisons. Publicly available data show excellent correlation and, in some cases, better performance than certified laboratories. This proven performance and simple workflow have earned LightLab 3 the position of being the go-to solution for quality control and compliance testing for both the largest cannabis companies in the world as well as law enforcement/regulatory bodies at the local, state and federal levels.

About Orange Photonics

Founded in 2015, Orange Photonics is based in New Hampshire, USA. Cannabis Analyzer is a purpose-built, economical HPLC capable of quickly and accurately determining the content of 19 cannabinoids and semi-quantitative terpenes in almost any cannabis-containing product. Utilizing the same liquid chromatography technique favored by cannabis testing laboratories, LightLab 3 has been used in mission-critical work by local, state and Federal law enforcement organizations in addition to licensed commercial cannabis businesses large and small.

