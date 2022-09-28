STOMP OUT BULLYING KICKS OFF 16th ANNUAL WORLD DAY OF BULLYING PREVENTION

Nation Illuminates in a Sea of Blue

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STOMP Out Bullying, the leading national nonprofit organization committed to changing the culture of hatred, exclusion and all forms of bullying against children welcomes National Bullying Prevention Month with its signature World Day of Bullying Prevention. Now in its sixteenth year, the annual event takes place on October 3rd rallying the nation by raising awareness around the need to develop a society focused on kindness and inclusivity.

STOMP Out Bullying Announces World Month of Bullying Prevention October 2020 (PRNewswire)

"We are dedicated to uniting people around a common goal to prevent bullying and model kindness and inclusivity for all," said Ross Ellis, CEO and Founder of STOMP Out Bullying™. " "As a nation too often divided by our differences, it is time to come together as unique individuals building a community for all to thrive," Ellis added.

The first Monday in October is recognized worldwide as a day to celebrate kindness ushering in a month during which students, schools and communities all over the world team up together by wearing blue in solidarity making that the day that bullying prevention is heard around the world.. Whether you order a STOMP Out Bullying limited edition blue shirt or wear your own blue shirt, you'll be part of a movement to end bullying and cyberbullying. All proceeds benefit STOMP Out Bullying. This year's theme and official slogan of World Day of Bullying Prevention is "Unapologetically Kind."

In addition, iconic world towers including the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Pier 17 New York, the Wrigley Building in Chicago and many others will illuminate the sky in a rich blue hue.

About STOMP Out Bullying™

STOMP Out Bullying™ is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students. It works to reduce and prevent bullying , cyberbullying and other digital abuse , educates against homophobia, racism and hatred , and deters violence in schools , online and in communities across the country. STOMP Out Bullying promotes civility, diversity, inclusion, equity and equality . It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying , as well as educating kids and teens in school and online. It provides help for those in need and at risk of suicide , and raises awareness through peer mentoring programs in schools , public service announcements by noted celebrities , and social media campaigns.

