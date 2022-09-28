Outdoor Holiday Light and Art Exhibit for the Entire Family

San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden Presents an Immersive Experience, Nature Nights

DATES:

Friday, November 11, 2022 - Sunday, January 8, 2023

Thursday – Sunday

5:00PM – 8:00PM

TICKETS:

(3) ticket options: 5PM, 6PM & 7PM

ADULTS: $19.75 + fees , CHILDREN (12 & under): $14.75 + fees, TODDLERS (2 & under): FREE

*Members receive $2.00 discount per ticket

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden , (SLOBG), presents Nature Nights, an immersive outdoor holiday light and art exhibit. Nature Nights, produced by SLOBG Director of Communication & Events, Tracy Strann, renowned for producing Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles, CA., assures another memorable event for the entire family.

The event will feature large format light projections by Bryn Forbes , illuminated sculptures by Michael Reddell , and artistic lighting of garden areas by Kody Cava. Additionally, there will be a variety of culinary delights, regional wine, and beer available for enjoyment. Nature Nights will open to the public from November 11, 2022 ( press preview: November 9, 2022 ) through January 8, 2023, at the SLO Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405. Visit www.slobg.org , call (805) 541-1400. Tickets are available at My805Tix.com . Full press release HERE .

The exhibition will feature moving digital imagery captured by artist Bryn Forbes, projected upon the garden's hillsides and the surrounding buildings. Michael Reddell's illuminated wire sculptures will add to the festivities by capturing the essence of humanity. Artistic lighting of the garden areas will be strategically crafted by celebrated artist Kody Cava.

SLO Botanical Garden Executive Director, Chenda Lor, explains, "Nature Nights was inspired by Phoenix's Desert Botanical Garden event, Luminaria. Nature Nights fills a need in San Luis Obispo County for off-season family attractions. Through a connection to nature, visitors will enjoy the mental and physical health benefits inherent to the garden experience."

The SLO Botanical Garden sits midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles. Direct flights to the region, railway, and Hwys 101 & 1, coupled with ample accommodations make access to Nature Nights easy and an exceptional reason for a Central Coast holiday getaway.

The SLOBG emphasizes education, horticulture, research, art, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. Nature Nights is the event that exemplifies all that they stand for. The creative and experienced team assure a not to be missed experience.

