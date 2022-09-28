GID and Hanover Company Announce Development Partnership in Dallas, TX

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GID, a real estate owner and fiduciary that invests in multiple asset classes, is proud to announce a joint venture partnership with Hanover Company to develop Hanover Turtle Creek, a 21-story tower located in Uptown Dallas.

Located north of Dallas' Uptown in the affluent neighborhood of Turtle Creek, the property is walkable to parks, trails and greenspace and only a short distance from restaurants, retail and nightlife of Uptown Dallas.

The tower will be the first phase of a two-tower development and will consist of 341 market-rate units, featuring an expansive rooftop pool and amenity deck with unobstructed views of the Dallas skyline.

GID is a privately held, vertically-integrated real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of multifamily and industrial assets, as well as develops mixed-use projects. With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York City, and San Francisco, GID is an experienced real estate private equity investor and manager supported by an integrated operating platform and has 60+ years of experience across multiple asset classes. GID's existing and under-development properties are valued at over $28.5 billion as of June 30, 2022.

The current portfolio includes over 48,000 residential units, more than 21 million square feet of industrial space, and one million square feet of retail and office space. More information is available at www.gid.com.

