Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary

VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group celebrates the two-year anniversary of the grand opening of Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care in Indian Land, SC. Under the successful leadership of Executive Director Tammy Mullins, Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land has flourished in their advanced associate training, strong community partnerships, and the exceptional care and individualized service to residents.

Tammy has served as Executive Director of Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land for over 18 months, bringing with her more than 20 years of expertise in the senior living industry. With a business management degree specializing in healthcare management, Tammy experienced all aspects of the industry working as a business office manager and trainer, assistant executive director, operations specialist and regional director. Amongst her various roles, she found her true passion serving as an executive director where she focuses on strengthening individual relationships with her team and residents.

"It is with great joy we celebrate the two year anniversary of this spectacular Watercrest community we call home," says Tammy Mullins, Senior Executive Director of Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land. "Our residents, associates and community partners are simply the best and we continue to successfully grow this tight-knit community as a family, honoring our seniors with the fulfilling lifestyle they deserve.

Watercrest Fort Mill – Indian Land offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. The innovative design of the community includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, and children's play space. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Residence showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with salon and spa, bakery, post office, and numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Ideally located at 8154 English Clover Lane, Watercrest Fort Mill – Indian Land is located in one of South Carolina's fastest growing communities. For community information, call 803-882-2139.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

