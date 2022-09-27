SERENDIPITY3 AND WANDERING BEAR COFFEE TEAM UP TO CREATE ULTIMATE TREAT FOR NATIONAL COFFEE DAY

The New York City landmark restaurant is collaborating with Wandering Bear Coffee to create a limited time Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, the "Wandering Bear Frrrozen Mochaccino", for National Coffee Day kicking off this Thursday, September 29th.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Coffee Day (Sept. 29), Serendipity3 , home of the world-famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, is partnering with Wandering Bear Coffee , the makers of strong coffee with a smooth side, to create the ultimate coffee treat for coffee lovers in New York City. From Sept. 29 through Oct. 2, patrons for Serendipity3 can indulge in a "Wandering Bear Frrrozen Mochaccino," a spin on the iconic Frrrozen Hot Chocolate.

The "Wandering Bear Frrrozen Mochaccino" features Serendipity3's iconic blend of 14 different cocoas infused with a big splash of Wandering Bear Cold Brew , a mocha fudge cookie crumb and frosting rimmed goblet, and is topped with a mountain of whipped cream, cookie crumbs, 3 mocha fudge cookies and a drizzle of chocolate. Priced at $19.95, this collaborative dessert is available beginning on National Coffee Day, Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Upper Eastside landmark.

"We love Wandering Bear's coffee and are so excited to celebrate National Coffee Day with their brand and our customers," said Chef Joe Calderone, Creative Director at Serendipity3. "We look forward to providing New Yorkers with the ultimate caffeine treat this weekend - you won't want to miss out!"

Serendipity3 has served nearly 30 million of its signature menu item over the past 68 years, the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, an iconic blend of 14 exotic cocoas. The restaurant is known for bringing extravagant menu items, such as the new Selena Sundae, inspired by part owner and investor in the restaurant and Serendipity Brands , Selena Gomez , while captivating their worldwide audience and additional celebrity following, including but not limited to Cher, Marilyn Monroe, Kim Kardashian, the Hilton family, Wendy Williams and Andy Warhol.

Located at 225 E 60th Street, Serendipity3 is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. EST. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit: www.serendipity3.com .

About Serendipity3:

Serendipity3, the legendary New York City restaurant and general store, founded in 1954, as one of the city's truly unique dining experiences. The home of amazing food and decadent desserts, such as the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Serendipity has been captivating millions of patrons since its inception. It's an enchanting place where artists got their inspiration and actors fulfilled their cravings. Beginning with Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the 1950's, continuing with a celebrity following that includes Cher, Candice Bergen, Melanie Griffith and Ron Howard, the restaurant continues to attract celebrities such as Beyoncé, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian. In addition, the restaurant has been the setting of three major Hollywood productions, One Fine Day (1996) with George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer, Serendipity (2001) with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, and Trust The Man (2005) with Julianne Moore and David Duchovny.

About Wandering Bear Coffee:

Wandering Bear co-founders Matt & Ben met in grad school in NYC, surviving off debt and caffeine. From their mutual obsession with coffee, Wandering Bear was born - a stronger, simpler, better alternative to ready-to-drink coffees on the market. What started as a friendly competition to perfect the humble DIY cold brew soon became a campus wide phenomenon, and from there, city-wide, and then nationwide. Since 2014, they've been doing things differently - from their packaging to their products. Wandering Bear cold brew has always been extra strong. It's always been smooth. And they were the first to put it on tap in a sustainable and convenient "on tap" box. Today, you can find Wandering Bear in homes and offices across the country. Shop all products online at wanderingbear.com

