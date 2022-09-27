RAPID FIRE SAFETY & SECURITY ACQUIRES SECURITY & ACCESS SYSTEMS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Fire Safety & Security ("Rapid Fire"), a new multi-regional "Buy & Build" strategy in the fire safety and security industries launched by founders Mike McLeod and Colin Harrold in partnership with Concentric Equity Partners ("CEP"), announced the acquisition of Security & Access Systems ("SAS" or the "Company"), an Albuquerque, NM-based provider of commercial security and fire alarm system design, installation, maintenance, monitoring, test, inspection, and repair services. Rapid Fire will be acquiring the Company from current owners and long- term industry veterans Chris and Molly Ipiotis, who will remain with the Company for an intermediate period to facilitate a transition to the Rapid Fire platform. SAS marks the first acquisition for the Rapid Fire platform since its launch in March 2022.

Security & Access Systems offers comprehensive security and fire alarm solutions for commercial and government customers. Founded in 1988 by Chris and Molly Ipiotis, the Company has served as a trusted provider across New Mexico for over 34 years and has installed and maintained thousands of systems. The entire SAS team, from management to the technicians to the support staff, have a shared commitment to providing excellent customer service. The team has extensive experience and knowledge in system installation, repair, testing, and maintenance with a specialization in access control, intrusion, surveillance, and fire alarm systems. All SAS employees will remain with the Company post-close and serve as an integral part of Rapid Fire's growth strategy in the New Mexico region.

"As we step away in retirement from a business and industry that we admire and treasure so much, we hand the torch over to an incredible team of reputable, successful leaders. Mike McLeod and his team of visionaries bring valuable technological knowledge and experience to this team. It is which much enthusiasm and excitement that we will watch them grow and build upon the imprint we have made in this community", said Chris Ipiotis.

"The company-wide focus of SAS on providing a great customer experience and cutting-edge technological solutions, along with their "people-first" culture, is truly impressive and makes them an excellent partner to Rapid Fire" said Rapid Fire CEO Mike McLeod. "We're thrilled to partner with Chris and his team and excited to continue building upon the Company's strong foundation in the markets they serve". Colin Harrold, President at Rapid Fire, said "As industry leaders and hands-on business operators, it is entrepreneurs like Chris & Molly that inspire & motivate us to drive forward and find many more 'like-minded' sellers, who are ready to transition and enjoy the rewards of their years of hard work, while preserving their legacy".

Adam Lucas of Concentric Equity Partners adds: "We're thrilled to get the Rapid Fire platform launched with an ideal first partner in SAS and the Ipiotis family". "The Company and sterling market reputation that Chris and Molly have built over more than three decades is a testament to their leadership, and we are excited to carry on that legacy moving forward."

About Security & Access Systems:

Headquartered in Albuquerque, NM, and providing service across New Mexico, Security & Access Systems offers advanced security and fire solutions for business and government customers and is experienced in installing, monitoring, repairing, testing and maintaining the most sophisticated security and fire technology in the markets it serves. For over 30 years, Security & Access Systems has worked to build long-term relationships with our customers by providing exceptional service and quality brand products and keeping people and property safe across New Mexico.

For more information on Security & Access Systems, visit www.securityandaccess.com.

About Rapid Fire Safety & Security:

Rapid Fire Safety & Security is a multi-regional fire safety and security provider that offers the commercial sector comprehensive expertise in life safety and security services. Our mission is to build relationships for life by anticipating ever-changing needs and exceeding the highest expectations. We are committed to delivering an excellent experience by putting people first and fostering teamwork and personal growth. When we excel in taking care of our team members, they excel in taking care of our customers.

For more information on Rapid Fire, visit www.rapidfiress.com.

About Concentric Equity Partners:

Concentric Equity Partners is a private investment firm that partners with leading middle market companies by providing capital and strategic advisory to accelerate long term value creation. Concentric's approach is simple: support entrepreneurs and operators by providing the resources required to achieve extraordinary results. The firm's investment team is made up of individuals with distinguished track records as operators and professional investors across a variety of growth oriented middle market companies.

Concentric Equity Partners is the direct investing arm of Financial Investments Corporation, a private asset management firm and family office with over $2 billion in investment commitments under management. Financial Investments Corporation was founded in 1994 by father and daughter Harrison and Jennifer Steans and has been partnering with private companies for more than 25 years.

For more information on Concentric, visit www.ficcep.com.

