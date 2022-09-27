North Carolina Humanities is turning 50!

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join North Carolina Humanities on October 11, 2022 as they celebrate and reflect on 50 years of learning, sharing, and growing together and look forward to what's ahead during this special anniversary event in Charlotte, NC. View the invitation to learn more and RSVP.

The 50th Anniversary Celebration will highlight their past and current work as they commit to 50 more years of lifelong learning.

NC Humanities will entertain with delicious hors d'oeuvres, beverages, networking, and live jazz music performed throughout the evening by several NC Humanities board trustees! Jazz musicians and trustees Todd Wright and Douglas Jackson, with vocalist and board chair Lorna Ricotta, will share their musical talents alongside Charlotte musicians.

The Celebration will culminate with the memorable presentation of NC Humanities' 2022 John Tyler Caldwell Award for the Humanities to Charlotte journalist and documentarian Steve Crump. Crump is being honored with this prestigious award for his lifelong dedication to creative documentary storytelling and truthful, in-depth news reporting.

Admission is free and donations are greatly appreciated. Donations, of any amount, can be made during event registration or directly at https://nchumanities.networkforgood.com.

Can't make it in person? The 50th Anniversary Celebration program will be livestreamed on NC Humanities' YouTube page starting at approximately 7:00 PM on October 11.

About North Carolina Humanities: Through public humanities programs and grantmaking, North Carolina Humanities connects North Carolinians with cultural experiences that spur dialogue, deepen human connections, and inspire community. North Carolina Humanities is a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Learn more at www.nchumanities.org.

