New Story Names Gregg Haddad as Chief Financial Officer

BALTIMORE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Story, a leading provider of special education services in the U.S., announced the appointment of Gregg Haddad to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Haddad brings more than 30 years of public and private company experience across a wide range of finance and business functions within large public businesses as well as complex private businesses, including in the health care, insurance, and technology fields. He's held several senior positions from CFO and Chief Strategy Officer to corporate development.

"Gregg is a proven CFO with a superior track record of delivering results and creating value. I'm excited to welcome him to New Story," said Jon Bicknell, Chief Executive Officer. "His roles spanning financial operations and planning to spearheading important strategic initiatives surrounding growth and value creation will help us evolve our business and add new capabilities that will accelerate our performance and impact of our mission."

Prior to joining New Story, Gregg was the Chief Strategy Officer for Aetna's Government Programs business under the CVS Health umbrella. Prior, he served as Chief Financial Officer for Avalon Healthcare Solutions, a privately owned health IT and value-based services company, and prior to that served as VP of Corporate Development at WellCare Health Plans. Gregg holds a Master's in Business Administration from The University of Chicago and Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Michigan.

This newly appointed position rounds out the company's executive leadership team, which includes:

Jon Bicknell , Chief Executive Officer

Amie Carter , Chief Administrative and Information Officer

Keith Jackson , Chief Operating Officer

Olena Maleckyj , Chief Human Resource Officer

"Our executive leadership team has the right blend of strategic and well-honed operating skills to continue to transform New Story and our service offerings," added Bicknell. "With this team in place we are well positioned to serve children in need and execute on our mission to help as many children and young adults possible with serious and complex challenges live a better life."

New Story Schools, the company's flagship school brand, was founded in 1997 with one school in Pennsylvania. Since 1997, New Story's network of schools and clinics expanded to six states and 10 portfolio companies. Its 63 schools and clinics offer a range of educational and clinical therapy programs and services for children and young adults with special and alternative education, and pediatric mental health needs.

