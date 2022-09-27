New Construction of Gilbert, AZ medical facility will host much-needed graduate medical education program in the East Valley.

GILBERT, Ariz., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first frame panels for the third Mercy Gilbert Medical Office Building have been lifted into place, keeping the project on schedule for its planned March 2023 completion.

New 45,000 SF Medical Office Building Takes Shape at Mercy Medical Commons.

At the time of tilt, this facility has been fully leased and programmed with Dignity Health's East Valley's graduate medical education program and supporting medical imaging services via Arizona Diagnostic Radiology.

"This is an important milestone for the Mercy Gilbert 3 Medical Office Building because it reflects the hard work and collaboration put forth by the tenants, contractor, and developer," said Jake Dinnen, Partner | Executive Vice President, Development of PMB. "I can't express enough praise and gratitude to all those involved for keeping the project on schedule and on budget in today's challenging delivery environment."

The Mercy Gilbert Medical Center Medical Office Building III is a new, two-story 45,000 SF facility located at 3477 South Mercy Road Gilbert, AZ. The project is the third medical office building at the Mercy Medical Commons, built in partnership with Dignity Health and Pacific Medical Buildings, utilizing Venn Construction as the General Contractor.

"We're grateful for the hard work and constant communication between our project teams and local subcontractors to keep this project moving according to schedule," said Nick Veldman, Owner of Venn Construction. "Our earthwork and concrete partners have played a critical role in the building taking shape on schedule and within budget."

Venn Construction, PMB, and local trade partners have successfully navigated rapidly increasing construction costs and increasing interest rates to maintain project feasibility and start construction quickly to meet critical deadline requirements.

The architect for the project is Phoenix, Arizona-based Orcutt-Winslow. The project is estimated to be completed in March 2023.

About PMB

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer with a mission to improve healthcare delivery, effect change, and positively impact communities. Our company is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including behavioral health, life sciences, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living facilities, and parking structures. PMB has developed over 115 facilities to date representing approximately 6 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 70 medical facilities comprising over 5.2 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at www.pmbllc.com or our blog at https://pmbllc.com/new-45000-sf-medical-office-building-takes-shape-at-mercy-medical-commons/.

