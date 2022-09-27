MERRELL® CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, JANICE TENNANT, NAMED MARKETING LEADER OF THE YEAR

The Women in Content Marketing Awards recognized Tennant for her work in diversifying the brand's marketing approach

ROCKFORD, Mich., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrell®, the leading outdoor and hike brand, announced its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Janice Tennant has won the Marketing Leader of the Year Award by the Women in Content Marketing Awards (WICMA).

Janice Tennant (PRNewswire)

The award recognizes the exceptional content marketing contributions made by Tennant, and how she has used her voice to inspire and lead others in the industry. Tennant is focused on Merrell's mission to make the outdoors more inclusive. She launched a social accountability task force committed to amplifying diversity and social justice within the company and broader outdoor industry.

"It's energizing to be recognized among such exceptional talent across the ever-changing content marketing landscape, and I'm humbled to know the impact our combined efforts have," said Tennant. "My dream for the Merrell brand is to build the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts, and an award like this solidifies the work we're doing."

When Tennant was named CMO of Merrell in June 2020, the outdoor footwear, apparel, and accessories brand's market share had been in steady decline for over a year. She directed her team in building an agile market strategy to grow market share within the first 60 days in the role. Through the combination of a local marketing defense plan in key markets, retailer-marketing programs, and a social media campaign called "Hike Your Turf", the brand was able to reverse share losses and most recently outpaced the category.

More recently, Tennant led the charge on the More Less campaign. More Less confronts the gimmicks and endless chase of the women's self-care market and demonstrates the greatest form of self-care has always been pretty simple: get outside and get moving.

Tennant also pushed forward an aggressive digital and direct-to-consumer strategy, developing a strategic roadmap to double Merrell's ecommerce business within a year. Tennant has previously been featured on Forbes' CMO Next List 2021 and Ad Age's Leading Women in 2021.

WICMA recognizes the outstanding work of inspiring women, spotlighting specific achievements, and ways marketers have positively impacted others.

For more information on Merrell, please visit www.merrell.com. For more information on the 2022 Women in Content Marketing Awards, please visit https://bit.ly/3L9xQ1J.

ABOUT MERRELL:

Merrell® exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to confidently explore the outdoors. Visit Merrell.com or follow us on social @Merrell. Merrell® is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel.

