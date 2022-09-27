Introducing Smile Compostable Solutions®

DARIEN, Conn., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Beverage Werks, PBC officially changed its name to Smile Compostable Solutions. The change personifies the company's competitive advantage of having the sustainability expertise and best and most convenient compostable materials for foodware and coffee packaging to help food and beverage companies meet their sustainability and carbon reduction goals.

With the only fully certified compostable turn-key pod system, Smile possess the unique ability to help an entire brand's offerings go sustainable. We offer private label options for producers of coffee pods that are compatible with Keurig brewers. Smile's plant-based pods are certified Carbon Neutral, USDA Biobased, BPI and CMA-W compostable. Smile does not shy away from rigorous third-party testing. Our patent-protected product composts whole and contains no added microplastics. Smile also offers TÜV-Austria OK Home compostable straws, coffee pods compatible with Nespresso Original brewers and certified commercially compostable laminate bags. Smile's material meets or exceeds all new state regulations and can be used across many foods categories. We offer the convenience of a one stop shop across pods, straws, bags and foodware with the best compostable materials.

"As companies realize the importance of sustainability among consumers and municipalities, Smile is here to help them seamlessly meet environmental goals," said CEO Michael Sands. "We offer sustainability expertise and real product solutions to give brands a competitive advantage and meet all legal requirements."

With Co-Founders Michael Sands and Frankie Schuster being members of the US Plastics Pact, US Composting Council, Biodegradable Products Institute, Compost Manufacturing Alliance, and Plant-Based Products Council, Smile has sustainability expertise and industry knowledge. As committee members, Sands and Schuster stay up-to-date on compost and recycling industry intricacies while influencing and advocating industry development. Through trade shows and outreach, the pair are positioning Smile and the industry for the significant challenges of today's business climate. Smile is committed to helping companies with plastic and carbon reduction by offering viable solutions that really work.

Smile Coffee Werks and the green coffee pod are U.S. registered trademarks of Smile Beverage Werks, LLC. All rights reserved. Smile is not affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by Nespresso or Keurig Dr Pepper. Commercial composting facilities may not exist in your area. Visit FindAComposter.com or CompostNow.org to find a compost facility near you!

About Smile Beverage Werks PBC

Smile Beverage Werks, PBC is a Delaware Public Benefits Corporation d/b/a Smile Compostable Solutions. Smile utilizes its best-in-class compostable materials for solutions in food packaging, including single-use coffee pods, straws and bags. Founded by Michael Sands and Frank Schuster, Smile produces all plant-based, compostable and carbon neutral products. Follow Smile on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram or visit our website SmileCoffeeWerks.com to learn more.

