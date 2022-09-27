Dictador announces the first robot CEO in a global company.

MIKOŁÓW, Poland, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dictador has just announced hiring the first world ever AI robot as a CEO of a global company. The new CEO is a human-like robot, incorporating AI. The robot is a woman, named Mika. She will be the official face of Dictador, the world's most forward-looking luxury rum producer. This bold move consolidates the company's position as one of the most advanced and thought-leading organizations globally. It underlines the brand's passion for new technology and offers a positive disruption by bringing the future to what can still be a very traditional world.

Mika is a female, more advanced version of her sister prototype, Sophia, 'activated' in 2015 in Hong Kong, by Hanson Robotics Ltd. The first CEO female robot will be a board member, responsible for Arthouse Spirits DAO project and communication with the DAO community, on Dictator's behalf. A contract with the world's first ever AI CEO robot was signed on the 30th of August, launching her official career in Dictador on September 1st, 2022.

'Dictator's board decision is revolutionary and bold at the same time. This first human-like robot, with AI, in a company structure, will change the world as we know it, forever.' - comments, President of Dictador Europe – Marek Szoldrowski.

Earlier this year, Dictador created the world's first DAO concept, the value of which is supported by tangible assets, hidden safely in our precious treasury. The treasury's future is in good hands, run by a closed community of high-net worth individuals and investors who share a passion for bold new ways to create lasting value. This is called the Arthouse Spirits DAO. The central part of the DAO is its unique treasury, worth over US$50 million, consisting of an exclusive collection of the world's oldest and rarest rums. Extra value is brought to the community by its members, the exclusive access to VIPs and extraordinary activities that money can't buy. One of these being the unprecedented ability of the Arthouse Spirits DAO community to meet and hang out with Mika.

According to Daniel Langer, chief executive of the Équité and a professor of luxury strategy at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., the brand is on a roll:

"What impresses me most is that Dictator's vision of impacting the future has no limits of imagination and value creation. After impressive and inspiring endeavors around the metaverse, NFTs, and the Arthouse Spirits DAO, the new initiative underlines the push into the future: the world's first CEO that is an AI powered robot. Only rebels at heart can pull off such an idea, and inspire a new generation of digitally native, young, and trendsetting luxury clients."

Dictador is the next generation collectible and a global thought leader who aims to positively impact the future. The brand invites a rebellious mindset, thereby aiming to change the world for the better. The brand respects history, but have a strong orientation to the future. Company unique manifesto is demonstrated in controlling the largest stock of exceptional and rare rums in the world, in their community of masters, artists, and rule-breakers, via unique NFTs and the Arthouse Spirits DAO. By bringing Mika, the first CEO human – like robot 'to life', the company once again underscores its reputation for being a visionary of its times.

About Dictador Rum

For more than 40 years, Dictador has been creating ultra-premium, aged rum in the heart of Cartagena, Colombia. In the experienced hands of third generation rum producer and master blender, Hernan Parra, this Colombian distillery has meticulously perfected the manufacturing process while maintaining family recipes and techniques. Dictador has the world's largest stock assets of aged rum, up to 45 years old, allowing the brand to release a range of innovative, yet fine and rare editions unrivalled by competitors – creating an entirely new luxury category for Fine Rums. The location of the distillery provides a magical balance between weather and land, enabling the production of a unique palette of award-winning rum that is now distributed in more than 80 countries across the globe.

