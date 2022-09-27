Acadia Healthcare, The Jason Foundation Announce Collaboration

Alliance to provide suicide awareness resources for families and communities via two specialty programs

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acadia Healthcare, a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services, and The Jason Foundation Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention, have expanded their offerings through a new collaboration with Acadia's Children's Behavioral Solutions and Military & Family Support Services.

Through this alliance, The Jason Foundation will provide its potentially lifesaving programs and resources for the families and communities Acadia's Children's Behavioral Solutions and Military & Family Support Services currently serve.

Children's Behavioral Solutions works with families free of charge to connect children and adolescents with personalized treatment for mental health and substance use disorders. As a complimentary resource for therapists, agencies, and social workers, Children's Behavioral Solutions ensures that each child has the resources they need to achieve the best treatment outcome possible.

The Military & Family Support Services team identifies appropriate treatment options for active-duty military members, veterans, and dependents who are struggling with substance use disorders and mental health concerns. They refer to premier facilities throughout the United States, all of which have been thoroughly vetted to ensure that they provide the highest quality of care in a safe and supportive environment.

"This collaboration highlights The Jason Foundation's and Acadia Healthcare's continued commitment to families and communities across our nation," said Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer of The Jason Foundation. "The venture will allow us to provide the programs and resources to help identify and assist someone who may be struggling with thoughts of suicide, hopefully saving lives."

Acadia Healthcare began its affiliation with The Jason Foundation in 2013 to provide educational materials and programs for the patients, families, and communities it serves.

Almost 46,000 Americans died by suicide in 2020, making it one of the leading causes of death in the nation. Suicide rates in the U.S. have climbed 33% since 2000. Even more concerning is that suicide and suicide attempts among young people ages 10-24 are on the rise. According to information released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 19% of high schoolers had seriously considered attempting suicide, 16% had made a suicide plan, and 9% had made one or more suicide attempts.

"Children's Behavioral Solutions and Military & Family Support Services of Acadia Healthcare feel honored to collaborate with The Jason Foundation as we work to address our nation's suicide crisis," said Randy Goldberg, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Acadia Healthcare. "Our organizations have a shared mission of helping to heal the mental and emotional health of these vulnerable youth and working to improve the lives of children and families in any way we can. I could not be prouder of this collaborative effort."

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of June 30, 2022, Acadia operated a network of 239 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,600 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 22,500 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics. For more information, visit www.acadiahealthcare.com.

About The Jason Foundation

The Jason Foundation is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to fighting the "silent epidemic" of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents, and other community groups. Since its inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of its programs or materials. For more information, or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit JFI's website at www.jasonfoundation.com.

