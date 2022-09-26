BIO-K+ LAUNCHES A 12 DAY CHALLENGE FOR CONSUMERS TO PARTICIPATE AND EXPERIENCE ITS FORMULA'S EFFECTIVENESS

With more than 25 years of research behind its formula's three exclusive probiotic strains, Bio-K+ launches its 12 Day Challenge to support consumers' digestive health as they build new wellness habits

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today's Bio-K+ product line reflects more than 25 years of groundbreaking science in the world of probiotics. The Canadian born company's mission since day one is promoting health through food and science. To help consumers get the most out of their probiotics and incorporate them into their wellness routine, Bio-K+ has launched a 12 Day Challenge to drive people to experience first-hand the effectiveness of its unique probiotic formula.

Bio-K+ is a pioneering brand that uses three exclusive and clinically supported probiotic strains (Lacticaseibacillus casei LBC80R®, Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus CLR2®, Lactobacillus acidophilus CL1285®) in an active formula that starts working as soon as you drink it. Its Original line of drinkable probiotics is offered in delicious vegan and dairy options all certified gluten-free and equally delightful. Each single bottle contains a minimum of 50 billion live and active bacteria to support digestive health with different options that can meet consumers' dietary needs and lifestyle preferences.

Bio-K+ wants to be part of consumers healthy habits by encouraging them to incorporate its Original line of drinkable probiotics into their daily lifestyle. For those who are new to probiotics or long-time consumers, Bio-K+ simply asks that they take half a bottle per day of the flavor of their choice to experience the benefits of its formula as they build a wellness routine. Bio-K+'s drinkable probiotics can be taken on their own or be a great addition to any smoothie, fruit bowl or even cold cereals (such as overnight oats). But how can consumers participate? It is simple to sign up to the challenge and join the brand's community of healthy go-getters here. In return, Bio-K+ is offering a discounted coupon on any one flavor of its Original drinkable probiotics 6 pack and encourages consumers to share their experiences on social via the hashtag #BioKPlusChallenge. "We are here to support consumers' digestive health and long-lasting wellbeing. A healthier gut, that's where it starts!" says Viviane Lemire, Marketing Director of Bio-K Plus, a Kerry company.

About Bio-K Plus, A Kerry company:

Founded in 1994, Bio-K Plus is part of Kerry, the world's leading taste and nutrition company since October 2020. Based in Quebec, Canada, Bio-K+ is a probiotic industry leader & pioneer who specializes in the manufacturing of probiotics supported by +20 years of scientific & clinical research. The company is strongly committed to developing new, innovative products that support the health of people around the world.

