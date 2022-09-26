AWH Announces Several Social Impact Initiatives and Expungement Events

AWH announces key initiatives and charitable contribution milestones including contributing approximately $2 million in total donations and hosting expungement clinics across the U.S.
NEW YORK , Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, has announced an array of programs and initiatives to support cannabis expungement efforts. The announcements include increased donations through the Ascend Foundation to address the impact of the War on Drugs, donations to equity organizations around the country and coordinated expungement clinics to provide opportunity in the communities most harmed by the consequences of historical and current U.S. drug policy.
AWH will host a week of events across the U.S. that offers expungement and other legal services to formerly incarcerated individuals. Not only will the clinics assist in expungement and record sealing, but they will also help attendees access other critical resources, such as housing, mental health support, legal services and more. AWH's expungement events will kick off with a clinic in Montclair, New Jersey this October. Additional events will soon be announced for the fall via Instagram @ascendholdings. For more information and event details, visit https://www.awholdings.com/expungement-clinics.
In addition, AWH has increased donations through its previously announced, Ascend Foundation, expanding the Company's Corporate Social Responsibility to organizations around the country that support expungement efforts, economic empowerment and community engagement locally. The Foundation is committed to the holistic wellness of communities and supports organizations that keep communities healthy—mentally, physically and financially. The Foundation strives to uplift grassroots organizations that are led by the communities that they represent, with proven track records of their ability to deliver on their promises and resources. The Foundation has recently donated over $65,000 to several such organizations in Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and more, funding a variety of efforts toward restorative justice. Those organizations are the following:
- Westside Justice Center
- Michigan Cannabis Freedom Coalition
- Mass Cultivated
- Black Economic Council of Massachusetts
- Urban League of Ohio
- The release of 21 constituents to date
- 60 constituents matched with pro bono attorneys, 41 cases currently being litigated
- Funding constituent commissary accounts for phone calls, stamps and emails
- $1 million in micro-grants, funding 10 semesters of tuition for constituents' children, 48 months of childcare for children with an incarcerated caretaker and a full year of housing for 16 returning citizens
For more information on AWH's equity and inclusion initiatives, visit their website or view their integrated Environmental, Social and Governance integrated Annual Report here.
AWH is a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator with licenses and assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, and Ozone Reserve branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.
The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.