FTAI INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC - FTAI

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed merger of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC ("FTAI" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: FTAI) with a subsidiary of FTAI Finance Holdco Ltd. pursuant to which FTAI will eliminate its partnership tax classification and become a corporation.

