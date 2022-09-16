Scania to decarbonise its supply chain by 2030

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania announces far-reaching measures to decarbonise its supply chain by 2030. Together with Scania's suppliers it has outlined an ambitious industry-leading strategy to eliminate the largest carbon emissions sources from the most common production materials and batteries.

"Once again Scania leads the way in ambitious climate action," says Andreas Follér, Head of Sustainability at Scania. "We were the first in our industry to adopt Science Based carbon reduction Targets and we are now showing the way by decarbonising our supply chain."

Through life cycle analyses, Scania has identified four emission "hotspots" – batteries, steel, aluminium and cast iron – that together constitute approximately 80 percent of carbon emissions arising from production materials.*

In electric vehicles, for example, batteries can account for half of sourcing emissions whereas in combustion engine vehicles, steel has the greatest carbon footprint. These four hotspots are therefore the focus of Scania's supply chain decarbonisation strategy.'

The 2030 target is 100 percent green batteries, 100 percent green steel, 100 percent green aluminium and 100 percent green cast iron in its production. Scania's definition of "green" requires eliminating the main sources of emissions by utilising new technologies, green electricity and/or recycled material. In batteries, for example, access to green energy in production is decisive. In the production of flat steel, replacing coal with green hydrogen is key.

"Scania has ambitious decarbonisation targets for all its activities, including our supply chain sourcing," says John van Rossum, Head of Purchasing at Scania. "We're pleased to note that several of our current and future suppliers are frontrunners in decarbonisation and will collaborate with us to reach the targets."

* The supply chain decarbonisation strategy and targets initially comprises Scania's production in Europe but will gradually be extended to its production in China and Latin America.

