UrVenue Accelerates PMS Connectivity with Hapi Integrations Platform

The innovative Property Experiences Management System (PXMS), which helps hotels manage and monetize non-room inventory, needed quick access to PMS data with smaller integration costs.

LAS VEGAS and MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hapi, the hospitality industry's leading platform for fast and cost-effective connectivity between technology systems, has announced an integration with UrVenue, a unique non-room inventory booking engine and operations platform for hotels. Through the integration, UrVenue can push and pull data from the industry's leading Property Management Systems by writing to a single Hapi API.

UrVenue is the leading hospitality technology platform that powers commerce, enhances the guest experience, and monetizes resort real estate by leveraging non-room inventory across all customer touchpoints in the booking and in-stay journey. (PRNewsfoto/UrVenue) (PRNewswire)

As more consumers look to book all parts of their travel experience online, hotel operators are introducing creative ways to sell assets beyond the room. Leveraging Hapi's ability to connect UrVenue's PXMS with PMS systems, hotels will have unified booking and itinerary building capabilities. After booking a hotel room, guests are empowered to book additional experiences across multiple categories - activities, recreation, dining, entertainment, amenities, daylife, nightlife, and curated packages.

Meanwhile, Hapi is exposing event streams and transactional APIs at scale, helping hotel companies innovate faster by removing integration, development and deployment challenges. The secure integration between the two companies will allow hoteliers to access critical data in a short amount of time with little to no development work on their end.

"The digital guest experience is critical today, and UrVenue is providing a unique solution to non-room inventory management that also includes a powerful booking engine," said Luis Segredo, CEO of Hapi. "We're excited to help broaden the number of hotel companies and technology solutions they can connect to. Hapi has become the de facto API standard for connectivity and we're proud to be helping hoteliers at both property and corporate levels access and action their data."

UrVenue is the latest hotel technology solutions provider to turn to Hapi for Property Management System connectivity rather than building 1:1 integrations with each provider.

"Hapi and UrVenue are 100% aligned on our goal to create a more modern digital guest experience, while overcoming the biggest pain point in the hospitality industry – the fractured booking journey," said Deron Pearson, Chief Executive Officer at UrVenue. "This partnership is a great example of how innovation comes from collaboration between organizations that share a passion for challenging the status quo."

ABOUT HAPI

Hapi is a disruptive Cloud Data Hub that exposes event streams and transactional APIs from hotel systems at scale, designed to solve the hospitality industry's data management challenges while addressing high integration costs. Developed by hotel technology innovators, the secure, scalable, cloud-based data streaming platform is based on an open model, to which multiple layers of encryption, authentication and governance are added. Hapi now serves 6,000 hotels globally, including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Sonesta Hotels, Accor, Hyatt Hotels, Rosewood Hotels, Margaritaville and Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts. In 2021, the company achieved Hotel Tech Report's Global Customer Support Certification, a stamp of approval on its dedication to customer success. Visit Hapi at www.hapicloud.io

ABOUT URVENUE

UrVenue is a hospitality technology company that introduced the industry's first Property Experience Management System (PXMS). As a full-stack technology solution, UrVenue Enterprise enables commerce, operations, data insights and knowledge management for venue and resort experiences and bridges the fractured booking journey with its unified booking capabilities. UrVenue was built specifically for hospitality venues including nightclubs, dayclubs, restaurants, lounges, pools, resort beaches, sportsbooks, special events/shows, recreation, and more. Since 2011, UrVenue's technology has been the trusted solution for clients ranging from independent venue operators to global organizations including Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, Club Med, Circa Resort & Casino, Tao Group, Resorts World, The Venetian, Mohegan Sun, Paris Society, and Zouk Group. For more information, visit urvenue.com . Follow us on social: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UrVenue/ Brand LTD