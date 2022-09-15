Sunfolding TopoTrack™ Solution Reduces Earthwork by 97% on Any Terrain

Featuring shorter tracker rows, TopoTrack™ improves terrain handling and constructability for large-scale solar and distributed generation

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunfolding, a supplier of innovative, US-made solar tracking technology, today announced a solution for projects on variable terrain that virtually eliminates grading within the solar array boundaries. Using Sunfolding's AirLink technology, TopoTrack's mechanically independent, scaled-down tracker rows minimize lost land within the fence line and at sites that were once considered off-limits to solar.

Solar. Anywhere. Sunfolding (PRNewswire)

Sunfolding's new TopoTrack™ solution virtually eliminates grading for solar projects on variable terrain.

Sunfolding will display TopoTrack™ in the Solar Power International exhibition hall at RE+, September 20-22, in Anaheim, Calif. Visit Booth 1220 to see TopoTrack™, learn about the Sunfolding T29 Single-Axis Tracker, and meet the Sunfolding team.

TopoTrack™ features two posts, two actuators, and two purlins. By shortening row length, TopoTrack™ improves slope tolerance between rows and expands the boundaries of where solar can go.

"Sunfolding is driven to challenge conventional wisdom about solar project development on any land. You no longer have to flatten your site to make it suitable for trackers. TopoTrack™ maximizes both capacity and yield while virtually eliminating grading," said Glen Davis, chief executive officer of Sunfolding. "We're making solar projects easier to develop, build and operate, and more profitable to own."

The posts, actuators, and purlins for TopoTrack™ ship from US production facilities. Sunfolding sources over 90 percent of the tracker bill of materials from a 250-mile radius in the Midwest, delivering shorter lead times and reduced procurement risks.

"Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act is pointing to unprecedented solar growth and a shift towards infrastructure with low impact on the planet combined with positive impact on the US economy. This is what Sunfolding provides," added Sunfolding Founder and Chief Technology Officer Leila Madrone. "Sunfolding makes it possible to build solar plants with no grading and no disruption of natural ecosystems due to the flexibility of our unique drive system. And our mechanical and structural components are domestically sourced from the US auto industry."

For more information about TopoTrack™, please visit the Sunfolding website or find us at RE+ in Booth 1220.

About Sunfolding

Sunfolding maximizes profitability with innovative solar tracking technology. Powered by air, the Sunfolding T29™ Single-Axis Tracker deploys on land previously off limits to utility-scale solar. The Sunfolding T29 also makes solar plants faster to install and easier to operate. Sunfolding has been recognized as a 2020 Global Cleantech 100 Company and a 2019 Bloomberg New Energy Pioneer. Headquartered in Alameda, CA, Sunfolding ships US-manufactured trackers throughout North America. For more information, visit Sunfolding.com.

Sunfolding TopoTrack with posts in the ground, actuators on posts, and purlins connected to actuators and solar modules (PRNewswire)

