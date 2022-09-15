RAYMOND CELEBRATES A CENTURY OF INNOVATION AND INSPIRES NEXT GENERATION OF LEADERS WITH VIRTUAL MANUFACTURING DAY EVENT

Virtual event aims to celebrate the manufacturing industry and inspire a new generation as Raymond celebrates a centurylong history of innovation

GREENE, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Raymond Corporation will kick off its eighth annual Manufacturing Day event, Celebrating a Century of Innovation, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. National Manufacturing Day is an annual celebration of the manufacturing industry and organized by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).

As Raymond continues to build on its 100-year history of innovation and continuous improvement, the intralogistics leader is committed to helping ensure the next generation of manufacturing leaders continues to have the tools and resources needed to positively impact the supply chain.

This year is the third year Raymond's Manufacturing Day will be an entirely virtual event. This online program, starting Oct. 7 and continuing through the remainder of the month, will help teachers and students learn more about future careers in modern manufacturing. Students will learn about building skills for the future through a virtual manufacturing facility tour, highlights of industry technology and discussions with Raymond's leadership team.

"We're excited to showcase Raymond's century of innovation in the material handling industry to help spark curiosity among the next generation to encourage them to pursue a career in this growing industry," said Tony Topencik, vice president of operations, quality, environmental health and safety at The Raymond Corporation. "There will always be a need for skilled workers to provide essential services that help to keep the supply chain moving. As a leader and manufacturer in the industry for the past 100 years, we recognize the importance of these skills and continually work to develop a culture where individuals can grow."

As part of this year's event, participants will have the opportunity to follow the journey of young professionals working at Raymond in various programs and roles, including the Broome-Tioga Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) Youth Apprenticeship program and Raymond's co-op program. They'll also hear from a young professional who works on the manufacturing floor as an assembly supervisor for Swing-Reach® trucks, a vital component in many of today's e-commerce warehouses.

Individuals interested in joining the virtual celebration can find more information below.

What : The Raymond Corporation will host its eighth annual Manufacturing Day event. The monthlong event, kicking off Oct. 7 , will be a self-guided, interactive exploration of The Raymond Corporation, including:

When: Starting Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 . This is not a live event, and participants are free to join at their convenience through the remainder of October. The experience is expected to take approximately one hour to complete.

Where: www.raymondcorp.com/manufacturingdayregistration

Who : This virtual event is open to all middle and high school students via teacher registration. Please email This virtual event is open to all middle and high school students via teacher registration. Please email manufacturingday@raymondcorp.com if you have any questions.

Interview Subjects: Steve VanNostrand, executive vice president at The Raymond Corporation and Tony Topencik , vice president of operations, quality, environmental health and safety at The Raymond Corporation.

For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for 100 years, Raymond's integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About The Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute (MI) grows and supports the manufacturing industry's skilled workers for the advancement of modern manufacturing. The MI's diverse initiatives support all workers in America, including women, veterans and students, through skills training programs, community building and the advancement of their career in manufacturing. As the workforce development and education partner of the NAM, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with resources necessary to solve the industry's toughest challenges. For more information on the MI, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.

