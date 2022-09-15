Qcells aims to tackle EU energy crisis with solar-powered heat pumps and Q.OMMAND smart energy platform

The company announces a major upgrade to its digitalized energy management platform Q.OMMAND, incorporating Samsung Electronics' heat pumps into solar panels (PV) and energy storage systems (ESS).

With soaring gas prices in Europe increasing demand for non- fossil fuel-based heating systems, Qcells' smart energy solutions is expected to provide a cleaner, more affordable way to heat their houses.

SEOUL, South Korea and BERLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qcells, a completely clean energy solution provider owned by Hanwha Solutions, today introduced a comprehensive energy management solution that can help to reduce electricity and heating bills for European households.

Connecting Qcells' solar modules (PV) and energy storage systems (ESS) to Samsung Electronics' heat pumps (Eco Heating System, EHS), Q. OMMAND mobile apps enable customers to optimize their power consumption by controlling the alternative heating system run by affordable, clean electricity.

Consumers can install Qcells solar modules to generate clean PV electricity, and store it with smart battery system Q. HOME CORE. The electricity produced with this Qcells PV+ESS solution is then used to power heat pumps and Q. OMMAND provides the best way to consume electricity with real-time monitoring and year-to-year analysis.

The consumers can also reduce electricity bills for other home appliances with Samsung's Smart Things Energy Iot platform. Using its "Net Zero Home" solutions, households can automatically switch home appliances to energy-saving mode at night or on cloudy days. The solar-powered heat pumps and energy management platform were unveiled at 2022 IFA.

Amid soaring gas prices in Europe, solar-powered heat pumps are fast emerging as an alternative to fossil fuel-based heating systems. Incorporating this technology into Qcells' smart energy management system can offer households a viable solution to tackling energy security at a time of global challenges.

The worsening energy crisis in Europe is accelerating demand for renewable-based heat pumps to reduce reliance on fossil gas for heating homes. According to the REPower EU Plan, the European Commission aims to install 20 million heat pumps by 2026 and nearly 60 million by 2030.

"Heating bills are poised to soar for this winter, and powering heat pumps with solar energy can reduce the burden," said a Qcells spokesperson. "With our innovative PV and ESS technology, we will continue to work with our partners to provide comprehensive clean energy solutions."

About Qcells

Qcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers the world over. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Qcells offers Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: https://www.q-cells.us/en/main.html

