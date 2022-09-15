Pendo Makes Product Experience Platform Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Pendo gives product teams fast and easy access to product analytics, in-app guidance, and feedback capabilities

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo , the most comprehensive product experience platform, today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, expanding its partnership with Google Cloud and giving product teams quick access to Pendo's product analytics, in-app guidance, and feedback capabilities.

The Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud. This allows customers to shorten the typical buying cycle from months down to minutes by integrating solutions already established with Google Cloud.

"We built Pendo on Google Cloud infrastructure to give us the ability to deliver our platform to our customers, so in turn, they can deliver great product experiences to theirs," said Todd Olson, CEO and co-founder of Pendo. "Pendo is the first product experience platform on Google Cloud Marketplace. We've made it easier for existing customers to scale their use of Pendo, and give more Google Cloud customers access to powerful product experience capabilities."

Using Pendo, product teams can measure product usage and sentiment to learn what delights or frustrates users, deliver in-app onboarding, walkthroughs or support to increase user awareness and action, and centralize and prioritize product feedback to take the guesswork out of product planning.

Payment technology and software solution Global Payments procured Pendo through Google Cloud Marketplace and has leveraged Pendo's product analytics to measure user behavior and help make decisions around what features to include in a new UI and which to prioritize first.

"Thousands of merchants and businesses around the world depend on us to process payments and keep their operations running smoothly. We needed a solution to help us drive business decisions, and provide our customers with the most seamless experiences possible," said Chad Parker, product owner, Global Payments. "Through Google Cloud Marketplace, we were able to quickly and easily onboard with Pendo, and immediately begin making decisions and refining features within our platform. The reports we've been able to generate have been so rich and easy to share, that we've begun telling stories through the data – that's been extremely powerful."

"Technologies that help product teams develop and deliver solutions with data-backed insights are incredibly valuable to the end-customer experience," said Dai Vu, managing director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs. "With its platform now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Pendo is providing customers with solutions built to help them create and deliver products that drive business growth and enhanced customer experiences."

About Pendo

Pendo's mission is to elevate the world's experience with software. Pendo's product experience platform allows companies to make product intelligence actionable with speed and scale, giving rise to a new generation of companies that put product at the center of everything. Pendo customers include the world's leading companies, including Verizon, Morgan Stanley, LabCorp, OpenTable, Okta, Salesforce, and Zendesk. Through Mind the Product and customer communities, sponsored events and a podcast, Pendo aims to support the success of product and digital leaders everywhere. Pendo is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices around the world. For more information, visit: www.pendo.io .

