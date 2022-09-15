Medtronic announces pricing of €3.5 billion of senior notes

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (the "Company") (NYSE:MDT) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. ("Medtronic Luxco"), has priced an offering (the "Offering") of €500,000,000 principal amount of 2.625% senior notes due 2025, €1,000,000,000 principal amount of 3.000% senior notes due 2028, €1,000,000,000 principal amount of 3.125% senior notes due 2031 and €1,000,000,000 principal amount of 3.375% senior notes due 2034 (collectively, the "Notes"). All of Medtronic Luxco's obligations under the Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and Medtronic, Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Medtronic Luxco, on a senior unsecured basis.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to repay at maturity Medtronic Luxco's outstanding 0.00% Senior Notes due 2022, 0.375% Senior Notes due 2023 and 0.00% Senior Notes due 2023 and for general corporate purposes. While Medtronic Luxco may elect at a later date to repay, redeem or repurchase such notes prior to maturity, it currently has no intention to repay, redeem or repurchase such notes prior to maturity. The Offering is expected to close on September 21, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The joint book-running managers for the Offering are Barclays Bank PLC, BofA Securities Europe SA, Citigroup Global Markets Limited and HSBC Continental Europe.

The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus dated February 28, 2020 and prospectus supplement (together, the "Prospectus"). You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the Prospectus for the Offering may be obtained by contacting Barclays Bank PLC, toll-free at +1-888-603-5847, BofA Securities Europe SA, at +33(0) 1 8770 0000, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, toll-free at +1-800-831-9146 and HSBC Continental Europe, at +1-866-811-8049.

