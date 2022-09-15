Jared, KAY Jewelers and Zales customers can earn rewards and enjoy exclusive benefits as they shop across brands



AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jared, KAY Jewelers and Zales are excited to announce the launch of the Vault Rewards Program. This new and exciting, free, value-add loyalty program gives customers the opportunity to unlock benefits and gain immediate access to exclusive member-only offers, services, and more. The Vault Rewards program was introduced to Jared customers in select stores in 2021 and expanded to all Jared locations earlier this year. Vault Rewards will now become available to KAY customers on September 15 and Zales customers on October 4. After October 4, Vault Rewards members can experience the benefits of membership across Jared, KAY and Zales retailers, making it easy to earn "gems" as they shop across the brands and receive the Vault Rewards' signature white glove service.

JARED®, KAY® JEWELERS AND ZALES LAUNCH VAULT REWARDS PROGRAM

The Vault Rewards Program offers members exclusive member-only benefits such as jewelry discounts, unlimited professional jewelry cleaning and inspections, free shipping, complimentary jewelry style consultations, special offers from Loyalty Partners, and more. Customers are invited to enroll for free and begin to earn one "gem" for every $1 spent. As more "gems" are earned, members achieve higher member status and additional, exclusive perks.

"We are excited to officially launch the Vault Rewards Program for both KAY Jewelers and Zales customers. We value the lifetime relationships we build with our customers as we help them celebrate life and express love with those closest to them. This value-add opportunity is one more way to show our appreciation to shoppers at KAY, Zales and Jared stores," said Bill Brace, President of Jared and Jewelry Services, Signet Jewelers. "Our customers can now earn rewards as they shop across Signet's differentiated family of brands, earning personal rewards while shopping for themselves or for others."

The Vault Rewards Program has four membership tiers: Sapphire, Ruby, Emerald, and Diamond. Members unlock exclusive rewards at each level. For example, those in the premier Emerald and Diamond tiers can receive 10% to 15% off custom jewelry, free express shipping, and access to exclusive events.

For more information on the Vault Rewards Program available at KAY Jewelers, Zales and Jared, please visit Kay.com/vault-rewards, Zales.com/vault-rewards (available after Oct 4), and Jared.com/vault-rewards

ABOUT Jared

Jared®, the leading off-mall destination specialty retail jewelry chain in the U.S., is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information on Jared® Jewelry visit Jared.com, and like us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.



ABOUT KAY JEWELERS

For over 100 years, KAY Jewelers has helped millions of people express love and celebrate life's most meaningful moments. Operated by Signet Jewelers Ltd., KAY Jewelers is America's #1 jewelry retailer and the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information on KAY Jewelers visit www.Kay.com.

ABOUT ZALES

Zales The Diamond Store® is a leading brand name in fine jewelry retailing. Zales is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information on Zales, visit www.Zales.com or follow us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Zales), Twitter® (www.twitter.com/ZalesJewelers) , YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/Zales), Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/ZalesJewelers) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/ZalesJewelers).

