Guidehouse Signs Hispanic Promise Pledge Further Reinforcing Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Next-generation consultancy celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with a commitment to hiring and advancing Hispanic employees



Guidehouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse) (PRNewswire)

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, has signed on to, and will adopt, The Hispanic Promise – a commitment to hire, promote, retain and empower Hispanic employees.

Launched at the World Economic Forum in 2019, the Hispanic Promise is a call to action for companies and organizations across the U.S. to create more inclusive environments for Hispanics. Since its launch, the Hispanic Promise has reached more than 280 signatories and is backed by more than 25 Hispanic organizations.

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Guidehouse's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) program is a foundational component of the company's people-first culture. Our inclusion networks, including the Latinx Inclusion Network, strive to create awareness, foster a welcoming and inclusive culture through programming events and support the personal and professional development of our diverse colleagues. Through dedicated efforts across the firm that hone-in on opportunities to further drive diverse recruitment, retention, and engagement, Guidehouse continues to drive favorable diversity outcomes as a foundational component of the company values and culture.

"We are proud to sign on to the Hispanic Promise, which reinforces our commitment to hire, advance, and elevate members of the Hispanic and Latinx communities," said Jamila Taylor, Chief Human Resources Officer of Guidehouse. "Advancing inclusion and diversity is an integral part of our mission and a critical core value of our business. The Hispanic Promise is another important step forward that Guidehouse is taking to strengthen workforce diversity and provide opportunities for all employee voices to be heard."

Guidehouse is frequently recognized by institutions focused on promoting diversity and inclusion, including being named a DiversityInc's Noteworthy Company two years in a row, a Military Friendly® Employer for more than 2 years, and a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality with a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index for 13 consecutive years. The firm is also on Washington Business Journal's list of the most diverse employers in the Washington metropolitan area.

"Signing the Hispanic Promise illustrates our unwavering commitment to creating a workplace that is genuinely inclusive, driving greater diverse representation and fostering a collaborative environment where everyone is empowered to thrive," added Taylor. "It, coupled with the ongoing efforts through the firm's LatinX Inclusion Network, truly exemplifies how Guidehouse supports a diverse organization, elevating Hispanic and LatinX voices and supporting careers."

The Guidehouse DE&I program aims to create awareness, provide ongoing learning and engagement opportunities, and leverages our core values and collaborative culture to deliver meaningful outcomes. For more information, please view our Environment, Social and Governance report.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin

cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse