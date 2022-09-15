Batteries Plus Announces Multiple Promotions Within Franchise Development Team

Joe Malmuth Rises to Chief Franchising Officer as Entire Team Earns New Titles, Franchising Certifications

HARTLAND, Wis., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of record-breaking franchise sales, organic system-wide growth and multiple successful resales, Batteries Plus, the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and repair franchise, announced today the promotion of its entire franchise development team. Led by its newly promoted Chief Franchising Officer, Joe Malmuth, CFE, the Batteries Plus development team also celebrated the promotions of Vic Daher to Vice President of Franchise Development and Brandon Mangual to Managing Director of Franchise Development.

Malmuth climbs the leadership ladder from his previous position of Vice President of Franchise Development, a title he has held since June 2021. Since joining the company in May 2020, Malmuth has been responsible for overseeing all aspects of franchise development. In addition to working with new owners and franchise consultants to expand the system, he has also been managing programs focused on helping current owners develop territory and facilitate transactions. In the two and a half years since his hiring, Malmuth has driven the development strategy for the brand, inking franchise agreements that will continue to bring new Batteries Plus stores to communities across the country. Recent franchise agreements signed by Malmuth and his team include a variety of franchisees that come from diverse business backgrounds – restaurants, finance, sales, etc. – further validating the strength of the development team and its ability to secure qualified operators.

"In the two and a half years since joining Batteries Plus, I have seen the brand grow exponentially. Our growth has been through the addition of new, enthusiastic franchise owners, expansion and development of our current owners and a very successful resale strategy all which have helped expand our presence across the country. It has been a very exciting time in our brand's history," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Franchising Officer. "That being said, none of this success would be possible without the dedication and tenacity of our franchise development team. Vic and Brandon are tremendously hard workers and their futures within our brand are very bright. We can't wait to continue to see them grow."

Daher earns his new title after holding his previous position of Director of Franchise Development since July 2020. Daher's responsibilities in his new role include territory development and demographics as well as market optimization. Mangual becomes Managing Director of Franchise Development after joining the brand in October 2020 as Franchise Development Manager. In his new position, Mangual will be responsible for franchise development marketing and analytics. In addition to their promotions, both Daher and Mangual earned their Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) certification – joining Malmuth in the prestigious group of franchising professionals with this designation.

"Joe, Vic and Brandon are truly top-notch franchise development professionals and their recent promotions are very well deserved," said Jon Sica, Chief Strategy and Development Officer for Batteries Plus. "Our franchise development team has put us on a continued track for another record-breaking year of growth so far in 2022 and we are confident we will end the year on an even higher note."

