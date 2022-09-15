10th Annual J.P. Morgan/Robin Hood Investors Conference Announces Speaker Lineup

Speakers Include Larry Fink, Dr. Ben S. Bernanke, Larry Summers, and Philippe Laffont, interviewed by Mary Callahan Erdoes

New Learning from Legends tactical investment sessions offer actionable advice from industry titans like Paul Tudor Jones II, John A. Griffin, Jon Gray, and Paul Singer

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robin Hood, New York's largest local poverty-fighting philanthropy, has announced the speaker lineup for its 10th annual J.P. Morgan/Robin Hood Investors Conference. Returning in-person after two years in a virtual setting, the conference will be held on October 11-12, 2022, in New York City at Spring Studios, offering attendees investment insights, market perspectives, and strategies from the leading names in business, investing, and policy.

All proceeds from the conference fund programs that permanently move people out of poverty. Over the past decade, the J.P. Morgan/Robin Hood Investors Conference has raised more than $48 million.

The conference is renowned for the number of quality of speakers on stage, drawing on the expertise of more than three dozen experts from finance, government, and academia. This year's conference will feature sessions with Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX; Larry Fink, BlackRock; Michael Novogratz, Galaxy; Divya Nettimi, Avala Global; Nouriel Roubini, Roubini Macro Associates; Kim Y. Lew, Columbia Investment Management Company; Ken Griffin, Citadel; Dr. Ben S. Bernanke, The Brookings Institution; David Einhorn, Greenlight Capital; Larry Robbins, Glenview Capital Management; and Lawrence H. Summers, Harvard University, among others. A complete listing of speakers and sessions is here, and the conference agenda will be regularly updated as speakers are added.

"The annual J.P. Morgan/Robin Hood Investors Conference brings together some of the biggest names in the market for what is truly a one-of-a-kind event," said Richard Buery, Jr., CEO at Robin Hood. "Robin Hood is grateful for J.P. Morgan's continued support on this amazing event, where all ticket sales go towards making New Yorkers stronger and our city a center of opportunity for all."

Additionally, new to this year's program are a group of exclusive tactical sessions—Learning from Legends—taught by some of the top investors in the world. Attendees will learn the winning investment strategies that made industry titans like Paul Tudor Jones II, John A. Griffin, Jon Gray, and Paul Singer living legends.

"J.P. Morgan is proud to continue supporting Robin Hood's fight against poverty through our underwriting of this conference," said Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management. "J.P. Morgan and Robin Hood have a shared vision and commitment to see New York realize its reputation as the city that makes dreams come true, and the money raised at our annual investors conference can help make that goal a reality."

Robin Hood is working to make New York City the greatest engine of opportunity in the world. Each dollar raised through ticket sales for the J.P. Morgan/Robin Hood Investors Conference will go towards its mission to give every New Yorker a fair shot by fueling their permanent escape from poverty, funding Robin Hood's grantmaking and partnerships across the public and private sectors and forging real change in the lives of real New Yorkers.

Please visit the conference website to purchase tickets to this year's event. Sales will remain open through October 11th.

Robin Hood has been fighting poverty in New York City since 1988. Because Robin Hood's board covers all overhead, 100% of every donation goes directly to the poverty fight. Last year, Robin Hood awarded $172 million in grants, filling a critical void during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing cash assistance, meals, housing, healthcare, education, and other urgent needs to one million New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19, as well as funding an array of programs and initiatives developed to elevate families out of poverty in New York City.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $286.1 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally.

