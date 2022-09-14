InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Pet Bowl/Feeding System (OSK-324)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for a pet to access food at feeding times," said an inventor, from Salisbury, Md., "so I invented the SMART BOWL. My design helps to keep food fresh and accessible when needed and it eliminates the need for the owner to be home at feeding time."

The invention provides an improved food bowl/feeding system for pets. In doing so, it increases control for pet owners by eliminating the need to be home during feeding time and controlling pets from eating out of each other's bowls in multi-pet households. It also helps to keep pet food fresh and it prevents moisture buildup or insect infestation within the bowl. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners, animal shelters, kennels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OSK-324, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

