ESR Introduces New iPhone 14 Accessories that Let You Level Up Your Tech

ESR Introduces New iPhone 14 Accessories that Let You Level Up Your Tech

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech company, ESR, launched its new lineup of cases and accessories for iPhone 14 today.

ESR Introduces New iPhone 14 Accessories that Let You Level Up Your Tech (PRNewswire)

"Launching the world's first MagSafe-compatible car charger in 2020 was a great achievement for us and continuing to provide users with the very best in cutting-edge tech drives what we do at ESR." said Tim Wu, ESR CEO. "This summer, we introduced CryoBoost™: the fastest MagSafe charging for iPhones in use. Now, for iPhone 14, we're releasing a collection of accessories that takes your tech to the next level."

Level Up Your MagSafe

HaloLock™ 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost™: By combining a phone-cooling fan and first-of-their-kind heat-dissipating components, CryoBoost™ keeps phones cool and charging speeds at their maximum. The result is that the 3-in-1 will charge an iPhone 13 playing a video over 4.5 hours faster than any other magnetic chargers, making it the fastest magnetic-style charger for phones in active use. The charger also features a magnetic wireless charging area for AirPods and an Apple Watch Charger stand, providing a complete all-in-one-place charging solution.

HaloLock™ Kickstand Wireless Power Bank: Available in two different capacities (10,000mAh and 5,000mAh), this magnetic wireless power bank features an adjustable kickstand that transforms it into a portable charging stand. Magnets with a holding force of 1,000 g ensure a secure lock between phone and power bank while pass-through charging support means the two can be charged at the same time.

HaloLock™ Wireless Car Charger with CryoBoost™: CryoBoost™ makes this the fastest MagSafe charger for an iPhone 13 using navigation apps. Its powerful magnets provide a holding force of 1,400 g to ensure a secure lock between phone and charger even when driving on rough roads.

Level Up Your iPhone

ESR's iPhone 14 series cases with HaloLock™ are all test-certified to provide military-grade protection and equipped with 1,500-g holding-force magnets that ensure a secure lock with all MagSafe accessories.

Krystec™ Clear Case with HaloLock™: Engineered using cutting-edge techniques and made almost entirely from non-yellowing polycarbonate, Krystec™ all but eliminates yellowing.

Classic Kickstand Case with HaloLock™: The Classic features a durable zinc-alloy Camera Guard kickstand that is adjustable for watching shows on the go.

Level Up Your iPad

With new iPad's expected to be released soon, ESR has developed a collection of cases and screen protectors designed to take iPad to the next level. From cases that take productivity to the next level to screen protectors that let you unleash your creativity in new ways, the ESR iPad collection will transform iPad into a tablet that does even more.

Products ready for next-gen iPads:

Rebound Hybrid Case 360

Ascend Keyboard Case Lite

Ascend Hybrid Case

Paper-Feel Magnetic Screen Protector

Image Gallery

Images of all products available Here.

About ESR

Founded in 2009, ESR is a global tech company with a user base of over 100 million people, and has held a top 3 rank on Amazon for smart device protection since 2018. Integrating R&D, design, and production, ESR continues to create electronics accessories and tech-enhanced products that make tech easier to use.

Official Links

http://www.esrgear.com/

https://www.esrgear.com/collection/iphone-14





View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ESR Media