Barsala Appoints Jason Istrin as Vice President of Real Estate

With the appointment, the elevated hospitality brand is preparing to launch Barsala Homes in vacation rental markets across the United States

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barsala, an elevated hospitality brand in the short-term rental sector currently managing over 800 multifamily units nationwide, announced this week that it has appointed Jason Istrin as the Vice President of Real Estate for their single-family residential division. Jason's appointment comes as Barsala raised $20m and prepares to launch Barsala Homes, a new brand that will specialize in larger bedroom count single family homes designed and operated in vacation rental markets across the country.

"We've been preparing to launch Barsala Homes for a while and Jason will play a key role in executing this exciting new initiative," said Barsala CEO Michael Monu. "Jason's expertise will help us launch a truly differentiated product and one that we're confident the public will appreciate."

Prior to joining Barsala, Jason spent three years building out the organic supply engine at AvantStay, which recently closed their Series B for $140m along with a $500m PropCo raise. During his time at AvantStay, Jason built and led the Real Estate team through successful launches of 19 markets as the Director of Real Estate. As Barsala's new Vice President of Real Estate, Jason will be primarily focused on Inventory Acquisition and Asset Management, including Market Selection, Acquisition, and Stabilization. He will also help assist in efforts to align brand value while creating a cohesive collection of homes.

"I'm thrilled to join the Barsala team and look forward to helping lead the launch of Barsala Homes," said Jason. "Since its founding in 2016, Barsala has proven to be an industry leader in the hospitality space through its outstanding product, as evidenced by its quick expansion across the United States. I know we're on-track for even greater success with Barsala Homes."

About Barsala : Barsala set out to solve the traveler's dilemma. Whether you're a solo business traveler, a couple looking to get away, or a family needing an extended stay, you'll find an upscale, well-designed home base with premium hotel amenities, 24/7 concierge support, and the flexibility of a fully-stocked apartment.

The best of home. The best of a hotel. We're Barsala.

