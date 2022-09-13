WIN FREE CHEESEBURGERS FOR A YEAR AT BLACK TAP ON NATIONAL CHEESEBURGER DAY, SEPTEMBER 18

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Come one, come all for a chance to win a GOLDEN BURGER TICKET! Award-winning burger and shake joint Black Tap is going BIG this National Cheeseburger Day (September 18) and giving guests a chance to win FREE CHEESEBURGERS FOR ONE YEAR at all locations across the nation.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Tap) (PRNewswire)

Black Tap invites all burger lovers for a ONE DAY ONLY giveaway - all you have to do is eat! Participating Black Tap locations from coast to coast will be providing scratch-off prize cards with every purchase of a classic All-American Burger (prime burger, american cheese, special sauce) and five lucky winners per location will be recipients of a GOLDEN BURGER TICKET which holds access to free cheeseburgers for a year valid for one cheeseburger per month at any location nationwide including at forthcoming locations in Dallas, Nashville, and Miami.

At Black Tap's Pop-Up Singles & Doubles , the restaurant's fast-casual version of its OG flagship, the contest will be done through delivery with five lucky customers receiving the grand prize at home.

BONUS! Black Tap fans from around the world can participate with a special social giveaway. Check out Black Tap's Instagram (@ blacktapnyc ) on September 18 for details on how to win.

Where:

NEW YORK

ANAHEIM – Black Tap Anaheim at Downtown Disney® District (1540 S. Disneyland Dr. Ste 101, Anaheim, CA 92802)

VEGAS - Black Tap Las Vegas (3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 8910)

About Black Tap

Black Tap is the new take on a classic burger joint with a downtown New York vibe all its own. The menu offers something for everyone from signature burgers like the All-American, The Falafel Burger, and the fan-favorite Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, along with chicken sandwiches, burger salads, wings, and snacks and sides. Black Tap's burgers have won numerous awards across the world, and they're now five-time winners at the New York City Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash competition. Black Tap's famous CrazyShake® milkshakes have reached worldwide acclaim with their whimsical and over-the-top flavors such as the Sweet N' Salty and the Brooklyn Blackout. Since opening its first 15-seat location in NYC's Soho neighborhood, Black Tap has expanded to the West Coast with locations in Las Vegas and Anaheim at the Downtown Disney® District at Disneyland® Resort, and internationally to Dubai, Geneva, Zurich, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain. In Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 Black Tap will continue its expansion.

Media Contact

Bullfrog + Baum

Kate Pressman/Jamie Weber

BlackTapPR@Bullfrogandbaum.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Black Tap