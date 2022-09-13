Seelos Therapeutics Announces the Participation of Acadia Healthcare in the Registration Directed Study of SLS-002 (Intranasal Racemic Ketamine) for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

- Acadia Healthcare is the Largest Stand-Alone Behavioral Health Company in the United States Operating a Network of Nearly 240 Behavioral Health Facilities in 39 States and Puerto Rico

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced the participation of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHC) in the registration directed Proof of Concept study of SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

"We are very excited to have the participation of select Acadia acute care hospitals in our registration directed study of SLS-002 and believe their involvement is a great step forward for our program," said Raj Mehra Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos. "Acadia has a well-established footprint of behavioral health centers across the U.S., which treat thousands of psychiatric patients on a daily basis. We look forward to collaborating with Acadia on this important study."

"The Seelos program shows significant promise for the potential treatment of suicidal patients," said Dr. Michael Genovese, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Acadia Healthcare. "As the largest stand-alone behavioral health hospital network in the U.S., we feel it is very important that we play a role in this innovative study."

Seelos' registration directed study is currently enrolling in Part 2, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. The purpose of the study is to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of repeat doses of SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) in addition to standard of care on the symptoms of MDD and suicidality in patients who are assessed to be at an imminent risk of suicide.

If you or a loved one are having thoughts of suicide, please seek immediate medical help, go to your nearest emergency room, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or Acadia Healthcare's national behavioral health helpline at 1-833-873-2824 (TREATBH).

About Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of June 30, 2022, Acadia operated a network of 239 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,600 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 22,500 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

About SLS-002

SLS-002 is intranasal racemic ketamine with two investigational new drug applications for the treatment of Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder and in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. SLS-002 was originally derived from a Javelin Pharmaceuticals, Inc./Hospira, Inc. program with 16 clinical studies involving approximately 500 subjects. Seelos looks to address an unmet need for a therapy to treat suicidality in the U.S. with SLS-002. Traditionally, anti-depressants have been used in this setting but many of the existing treatments are known to contribute to an increased risk of suicidal thoughts in some circumstances, and if they are effective, it often takes weeks for the full therapeutic effect to be manifested. The clinical development program for SLS-002 includes two parallel healthy volunteer studies (Phase I), followed by pivotal registration studies after meeting with the FDA. Based on information gathered from the databases of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, there were more than 1,000,000 visits to emergency rooms for suicide attempts in 2019 in the U.S. alone. Experimental studies suggest ketamine has the potential to be a rapid, effective treatment for refractory depression and suicidality.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: https://seelostherapeutics.com

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding Seelos' Part 2 open label study of the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of SLS-002 (Intranasal Racemic Ketamine) in adults with Major Depressive Disorder at imminent risk of suicide (the "Study") and enrollment plans in the Study. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business and plans described herein include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies, or continuing the Study, and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials (including the risk that the clinical results from the Study are not replicated or are materially different from the topline clinical results of Part I of the Study), the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

