Republic Services Certified as a Great Place to Work® for Sixth Consecutive Year

PHOENIX, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the sixth consecutive year. The Company is the only environmental services provider with the certification, which recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience.

"At Republic Services, we are driven by being human-centered and respecting the unique potential of every person. That's what makes the Great Place to Work certification so meaningful," said Jon Vander Ark, president and CEO. "We continually strive to maintain a workplace where the best people come to work, grow and thrive to exceed our customers' expectations."

Earlier this year, 4,000 randomly selected Republic Services employees rated the Company as a great place to work, 40% higher than the typical U.S.-based company. Other Republic employee highlights included:

87% said they felt welcome when they joined the Company

85% said they can be themselves at work

84% said they are treated as full team members regardless of position

Republic Services is committed to always having a strong culture of inclusion and celebrating the diversity of its team. The Company continues to increase the diversity of its teams across all roles, including doubling the number of women in top leadership positions between 2019 and 2021. Republic also has continued its outreach to veterans. Individuals interested in starting their Republic Services career can explore opportunities at RepublicServices.jobs.

Republic Services has received an array of third-party recognition over the past year, including Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies, 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for a sixth consecutive year.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity, reduce emissions and decarbonize operations are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. Through rigorous methodology and validated employee feedback, Great Place to Work helps companies around the world survey their employees, benchmark their results, identify gaps and improve their workplace culture.

