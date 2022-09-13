InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Hair Extensions (HOF-212)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I invented the EDGEZZ because I wanted to grow my hair line after having hair loss due to using wigs and weaves for an extended period of time" said the inventor from Richmond TX "This new product is a specially designed kit that would create the look of natural hair, without causing damage to the user natural hair."

The appealing features of the patent-pending EDGEZZ would be its timesaving, energy-saving, practical, convenient, durable,and easy to use. The shape and size of the invention would effectively conform to the user's head shape for a more natural looking appearance. This innovative product would be safer on natural hair and would prevent hair loss or damage hair. Invention could be produced in various colors, sizes, designs, and shapes for both males and females.

