Exploding Pressure Cooker Lawsuits Continue Across The United States

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A significant number of pressure cooker lawsuits continue to be filed across the United States on behalf of customers allegedly burned by defective pressure cookers. The pressure cooker lawyers at the Law Offices of Jason Turchin has filed more than 100 electric pressure cooker injury claims against many major pressure cooker companies.

"Unfortunately, some pressure cookers have known defects, yet are still on the market," says national pressure cooker lawyer Jason Turchin. "Many people will have no issues with their cookers, but some units may have safety failures which can cause catastrophic, disfiguring scars that may last forever."

Turchin's firm has already filed pressure cooker lawsuits against many major brands, including Sunbeam for the Crock-Pot Multicooker, Tristar Products for the Power Pressure Cooker XL and Emeril Lagasse Pressure Cooker brands, Gourmia, SharkNinja, Instant Pot, Bella, Bena Casa, Maxi-Matic, and many others.

Common Pressure Cooker Defects

There are many safety features which Turchin suggests could fail or defects which may be seen in various pressure cooker models, including:

Locking pin – the locking pin may be too short or too soft Float valve – the float valve could clog or get stuck Strike plate – the strike plate could bend and allow the unit to open while under pressure Lid locks – the lid locks may not full engage and may allow the cooker to pressurize when not fully locked Instruction issues – instruction manuals may have errors or inadequate instructions

Turchin believes companies can do more to prevent customers from getting hurt. "One injury should be one too many," says Turchin. Turchin's firm has seen numerous errors in instruction manuals, mislabeled parts, and part replacements done without ever telling the public even though the pressure cookers are still sold under the same model number.

If you were injured by a pressure cooker, you may be entitled to compensation. Pressure cooker lawsuits often seek damages including compensation for medical expenses, future medical treatment and pain and suffering.

Turchin continues to represent pressure cooker burn victims in the hopes that companies will fix alleged defects to prevent more people from getting hurt. Turchin adds, "We want to make sure these products are safe." As product liability lawyers, Turchin's firm represents people injured by defective products throughout the US.

