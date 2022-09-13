Crave InfoTech's SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) Roundtable

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave InfoTech has launched its SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) roundtable. It is a series of 6 roundtables spread over the second half of 2022. This 3rd session is focused on SAP BTP, Side-by-Side Extensions, and keeping the Core clean. This roundtable would be conducted virtually and is slated for the 21st of September, 2022. In attendance would be dignitaries from SAP and industry leaders like Domino's.

The roundtable is designed with the intent to push the envelope for a truly intelligent platform through SAP BTP backed by real-life industry use-cases. How can an enterprise boost overall process and operational efficiencies by (approx.) 35% and improve on-floor user adoption 3x to 5x?

The session on the 21st of September would cover topics around in-app and side-by-side extensibility. It would also elaborate on the whole set of possibilities within SAP BTP-powered and Crave InfoTech-enabled extensions. These extensions can help enterprises simplify and streamline their asset, supply chain, financial, and performance management processes that are easy to follow and adopt.

Shrikant Nistane, CEO, Crave InfoTech said, "It's simple. These extensions reflect the ground realities of multiple industries. When these apps (extensions) get into the hands of the technicians, these users can relate with the business logic without worrying about the tech language behind it. It's instant efficiency and productivity elevation."

The roundtable would also direct its audience towards points like how to get started, and how to choose the optimal extensibility scenarios.

The following 4th, 5th, and 6th Roundtable would focus on topics like SAP BTP Digital Technologies, CPI & API Management, and Digital Dashboards/Analytics.

About Crave InfoTech

Crave InfoTech, based in Piscataway, New Jersey, is a fast-growing tech company with deep expertise in SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), Intelligent Enterprise, and Enterprise Mobility Enablement with quick-to-deploy Intelligent Supply Chain Management, Intelligent Asset Management, and Intelligent Warehouse Management solutions.

